Kolkata News
thumb

Australia-South Africa World Cup semi-final in doubt because of rain

The semi-final battle is going tostart tomorrow in the World Cup. Only 4 teams remain in the 10-team tournament.In the meantime, one of the teams will win the World Cup title.The f

thumb

Australia to face South Africa in second semi-final on November 16

The two teams of the secondsemi-final of the World Cup have been finalized. Currently, South Africa andAustralia are in second place in the points table.The place where the semi-fi

thumb

Pakistan team skip dinner at hotel, orders foods from famous Kolkata restaurant

On Sunday, October 29, thePakistan cricket team decided to dine at the popular Zam Zam Restaurant inKolkata rather than at the team hotel. The cricketers used an internet mealdeliv

thumb

Fire break out in players dressing room at Eden Gardens during World Cup preparation

A fire broke out in the players' dressing room at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, home of matches of the 2023 World Cup later this year.A fire broke out at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens a

thumb

Gautam Gambhir likely to return to Kolkata Knight Riders

According to reports, former KKRcaptain Gautam Gambhir is close to making a spectacular comeback to the teamafter a six-year absence.The speculation about hispotential return to KK

thumb

Ticket prices for Bangladesh's ODI World Cup matches at Eden Gardens released

Cricket enthusiasts around theglobe are avidly anticipating the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The forthcomingevent will take place from October 5 to November 19 in India. The Cricket

thumb

Pakistan prefers Chennai and Kolkata as likely to play its World cup matches

According to the Press Trust of India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to ensure that the 2023 Men's ICC World Cup in Green matches are held in Chennai and Kolkata.Accordi

thumb

BCCI Committee recommends hosting WI ODIs and T20Is in Ahmedabad, Kolkata

India is set to take on the West Indies in a limited series set to begin on February 6, 2022. This series will consist of 3 ODIs and as many T20I matches.The Board of Control for C

thumb

Kolkata feels home to me: Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan made a short tour to his former IPL home, Kolkata, to attend a cultural program.Shakib landed in Bangladesh last week and joined the practice camp ahead of Bangaban

thumb

Ganguly arranges for food of 10,000 people daily

In his career, Sourav Ganguly was called ‘Prince of Kolkata’. He is proving that he is actually the prince of Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly, the prince of Kolkata, is trying to ease the

thumb

Kohli 133 runs away from breaking Sachin's ODI record

Virat Kohli, the India captain in all three formats, is just 133 runs away from breaking the great Sachin Tendulkar's record in the ODI format.Another 133 runs, and Kohli will reac

thumb

IND vs BAN: Kohli arrives in Kolkata with his personal security guard

South India's terrorist organization ‘All India Lashkar-e-Taiba’ threatened of an attack before the India-Bangladesh series began. The National Investigation Agency of India (NIA)

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

