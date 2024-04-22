
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
KKR vs RCB News
thumb

Virat Kohli fined 50% of his match fee for breaching code of conduct of IPL

It was a thriller of a game in the first match of the double header on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by only 1 run. However, Virat Kohli has been f

thumb

Du Plessis and Sam Curran fined for slow over rate and breaching code of conduct respectively

Royal Challengers Bangaluru captain Faf Du Plessis was fined for maintaining slow over rate. While Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match

thumb

IPL: Late is better than never

Late is better than never. This English proverb gave Bdcrictime hope. And we all know, Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. Why I'm talking

thumb

RCB set the record for the highest all out total in T20 Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer

thumb

I always back my bowling: Russell

Player of the match and Kolkata Knight Riders all rounder Andre Russell spoke after a dramatic match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR set a target of 223 for RCB to pur

thumb

KKR hold their nerve in the end as they defeat RCB by only 1 run

Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer

thumb

KKR becomes the first team of win a match away from home in this season of IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 7 wickets and 19 balls to spare on Friday (29th March) at M Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Blistering 47 from Narine and Ven

thumb

Narine, Venkatesh demolish RCB in Bangaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 7 wickets and 19 balls to spare on Friday (29th March) at M Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Blistering 47 from Narine and Ven

thumb

"One team which I wanted to beat everytime, even in my dreams - was RCB" - Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir reminisced about KKR's rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bangaluru. As the two arch-rivals set to clash in the 2024 Indian Premier Leag

thumb

IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna

The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P

thumb

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 9, IPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) plays Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Game 9 of Indian T20 League 2023. The game will take place on April 6, 2023 at 7:30pm IST at Eden Gardens, Ko

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.