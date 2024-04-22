KKR vs RCB News
Virat Kohli fined 50% of his match fee for breaching code of conduct of IPL
It was a thriller of a game in the first match of the double header on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by only 1 run. However, Virat Kohli has been f
Du Plessis and Sam Curran fined for slow over rate and breaching code of conduct respectively
Royal Challengers Bangaluru captain Faf Du Plessis was fined for maintaining slow over rate. While Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match
IPL: Late is better than never
Late is better than never. This English proverb gave Bdcrictime hope. And we all know, Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. Why I'm talking
RCB set the record for the highest all out total in T20 Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer
I always back my bowling: Russell
Player of the match and Kolkata Knight Riders all rounder Andre Russell spoke after a dramatic match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR set a target of 223 for RCB to pur
KKR hold their nerve in the end as they defeat RCB by only 1 run
KKR becomes the first team of win a match away from home in this season of IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 7 wickets and 19 balls to spare on Friday (29th March) at M Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Blistering 47 from Narine and Ven
Narine, Venkatesh demolish RCB in Bangaluru
"One team which I wanted to beat everytime, even in my dreams - was RCB" - Gautam Gambhir
Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir reminisced about KKR's rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bangaluru. As the two arch-rivals set to clash in the 2024 Indian Premier Leag
IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna
The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 9, IPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) plays Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Game 9 of Indian T20 League 2023. The game will take place on April 6, 2023 at 7:30pm IST at Eden Gardens, Ko