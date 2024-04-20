
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Kieron Pollard News
thumb

Kieron Pollard and Tim David found guilty for breaching code of conduct of IPL

Kieron Pollard and Tim David were found guilty for breaching IPL's code of conduct. Tim David playeplayed crucial innings in this season, while Pollard is the coach of this franchi

thumb

Pollard backs Hardik Pandya to come good

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a horror display against Chennai Super Kings. He gave away 26 runs in the final over, and scored only 2 from the six balss he faced. Howeve

thumb

Pollard backs Hardik Pandya to come good

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a horror display against Chennai Super Kings. He gave away 26 runs in the final over, and scored only 2 from the six balss he faced. Howeve

thumb

Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to grab 100 catches in IPL

An additional feather was addedto the cap of Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Rohit Sharma when he became thefourth player in IPL history to record 100 catches. On Sunday, April 7, 2024

thumb

Kieron Pollard named MI Cape Town captain

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan willmiss the next edition of South Africa's franchise tournament SA20. He has been ruledout due to a back injury. Kieron Pollard has been given the

thumb

England appoint Kieron Pollard as assistant coach for T20 World Cup

West Indies’ experiencedall-rounder Kieron Pollard has been added to the coaching panel of the Englandmen's cricket team. Pollard will serve as the assistant coach of the currentch

thumb

England to hire Kieron Pollard in coaching staff for T20 World Cup 2024

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) is going to add former West Indies captain Pollard to the coachingpanel ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.Pollard is called the peddler

thumb

Yuvi is a class act: Pollard reacts to Yuvraj's message

It was a remarkable teamperformance from the New York Strikers on Saturday in the Final of the AbuDhabi T10 as the side led by Kieron Pollard defeated the defending ChampionsDeccan

thumb

New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition

thumb

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers

Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal

In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C

thumb

There is no role for an anchor now in T20, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians and Indiannational team captain Rohit Sharma does not see any role of ‘anchoring’ in T20format. Rohit feels that even if he does not have the power-hitting skills in

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.