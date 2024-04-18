
Khaled Mahmud Sujan News
thumb

Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances

Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo

thumb

Sujon: Litton seemed a little tired to me.

Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon believes Litton is a bit tired and believes that he will comeback strongly. Here is what he had to say."There is no question of being nervous. Lit

thumb

There is no room for excuses: Sujon

Team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon is extremely dissapointed by the manner Bangladesh lost the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He says the players have to take responsibilities for th

thumb

Munim can be a long race horse: Khaled

He caught the eye for the first time with Dhaka Premier League. Then he joined BPL in a franchise where the XI is packed with all the big stars. Young batter Munim Shahriar got i

thumb

Sujon proud of batters' outing, hopes to change fortunes in NZ

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon is all praise for his batters that put Bangladesh on the lead against New Zealand after day three of the opening Test in Tauranga.Fifti

thumb

Cricketer's call whether they play or not: Sujon

It is as if the national team is slowly losing the shadow of senior cricketers. Mashrafe bin Murtaza has not been there for a long time. Mahmudullah Riyadh also withdrew from the

thumb

Taskin unlikely to feature in T20Is

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed who was away from the national team for almost three years due to his injury and poor form lately has made a return to international cricket in all th

thumb

Tamim Iqbal cried standing on the road

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was introduced to Dhaka premier League In season of 2006-07. Although inclusion of Tamim in Old DOHS (defending champion then) was astonishing, but h

thumb

I can accept criticism: Sujan

There has been much talk about former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujan, who has also performed the roles of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) director, team manager, coach and

thumb

Sujan deserves highest honour: BCB boss

Former Bangladesh cricketer Khaled Mahmud Sujan had a lot of contribution behind Bangladesh Under-19 team's historic success in the just concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020.So no

thumb

Sujan to skip West Indies tour

Bangladesh cricket team is all set to leave for West Indies on 23 June to compete in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against the Caribbean that will begin at the Sir Vivian R

thumb

Pakistani bowlers used to do ball tampering in Dhaka League: Khaled Mahmud

Shadow of ball tampering is encircling cricketers all over the cricket world. Though Bangladesh incurred in no history of ball tampering, former cricketers revealed ball tampering

