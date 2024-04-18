Khaled Mahmud Sujan News
Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances
Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo
Sujon: Litton seemed a little tired to me.
Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon believes Litton is a bit tired and believes that he will comeback strongly. Here is what he had to say."There is no question of being nervous. Lit
There is no room for excuses: Sujon
Team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon is extremely dissapointed by the manner Bangladesh lost the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He says the players have to take responsibilities for th
Munim can be a long race horse: Khaled
He caught the eye for the first time with Dhaka Premier League. Then he joined BPL in a franchise where the XI is packed with all the big stars. Young batter Munim Shahriar got i
Sujon proud of batters' outing, hopes to change fortunes in NZ
Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon is all praise for his batters that put Bangladesh on the lead against New Zealand after day three of the opening Test in Tauranga.Fifti
Cricketer's call whether they play or not: Sujon
It is as if the national team is slowly losing the shadow of senior cricketers. Mashrafe bin Murtaza has not been there for a long time. Mahmudullah Riyadh also withdrew from the
Taskin unlikely to feature in T20Is
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed who was away from the national team for almost three years due to his injury and poor form lately has made a return to international cricket in all th
Tamim Iqbal cried standing on the road
Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was introduced to Dhaka premier League In season of 2006-07. Although inclusion of Tamim in Old DOHS (defending champion then) was astonishing, but h
I can accept criticism: Sujan
There has been much talk about former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujan, who has also performed the roles of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) director, team manager, coach and
Sujan deserves highest honour: BCB boss
Former Bangladesh cricketer Khaled Mahmud Sujan had a lot of contribution behind Bangladesh Under-19 team's historic success in the just concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020.So no
Sujan to skip West Indies tour
Bangladesh cricket team is all set to leave for West Indies on 23 June to compete in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against the Caribbean that will begin at the Sir Vivian R
Pakistani bowlers used to do ball tampering in Dhaka League: Khaled Mahmud
Shadow of ball tampering is encircling cricketers all over the cricket world. Though Bangladesh incurred in no history of ball tampering, former cricketers revealed ball tampering