Kevin Sinclair News
Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day

West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared

Kevin Sinclair replaces Raymon Reifer in West Indies squad for second Test

Batting all-rounder Raymon Reiferhas been replaced in the West Indies team for the second Test against India,which will begin on Thursday, by spin bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclai

West Indies announces squad for 2nd Test, add Uncapped Kevin Sinclair

The West Indies have added an uncapped player to their 13-man squad for their second and final Test against India in Trinidad.After a dreadful performance in the first Test against

Debutant Athanaze's quick-fire 65 after Sinclair's 4 wicket haul help Windies whitewash UAE

West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to whitewash them in the ODI series before the World Cup Qualification.United Arab Emirates winning the toss an

