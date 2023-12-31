Keegan Petersen News
Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series
The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z
England win by an innings and 85 runs in Anderson's record-breaking day
England have beaten South Africain the second match of the three-match Test series to level the series 1-1 withone match to left. The English won by an innings and 85 runs. South A
Ebadot, Brevis nominated for POTM award
Mount Maunganui Test hero Ebadot Hossain and rising star Dewald Brevis, the South African to won the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup, have been nominated for the
Petersen showers praise on India's bowling attack
The three-match Test series between South Africa and India had plenty of emotions because both teams were giving absolutely everything to win the series. Team India were yet to win
South Africa maintain home record as they beat India 2-1
India will have to wait for a maiden Test series win in South Africa after the Proteas scurriedthrough to a seven-wicket win in the second Test in Cape Town to clinch series 2-1.Th
Ind vs SA: Petersen Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Pujara On 3rd Test
South Africa vs. India: Team India got off to the worst start with Cheteshwar Pujara, who departed on the second ball of Day 3, thanks to a one-handed stun from Keegan Petersen in
India regain advantage as Bumrah shines
India took the lead in the Cape Town Test despite of only scoring 223 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah's incredible five wicket haul allowed the visitors to stop South Afr
SA vs Eng: Petersen called up by Proteas for 2nd Test
In the latest development, South Africa have roped in uncapped player Keegan Petersen to their squad for the second Test against England. The 26-year-old Petersen has been a handy