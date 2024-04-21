Karn Sharma News
KKR hold their nerve in the end as they defeat RCB by only 1 run
Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer
Parnell, Maxwell star in RCB's thumping win over RR
Royal Challengers Bangalore annihilated Rajasthan Royals by a thumping margin of 112 runs in India Premier League (IPL). RCB wrapped RR for a scanty total of 59 runs in Jaipur on 1
Thakur's quick-fire 68, spinners lead KKR to 81-run win over RCB
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have marked their return to Eden Gardens with a dominating 81-run run big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The home team clean
Kohli, du Plessis demolish Mumbai, Bangalore win by 8 wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore havestarted the IPL 2023 campaign with a bang by defeating the five-time championsMumbai Indians by 8 wickets on Sunday (April 2) in Bengaluru. Kohli an
Ruturaj Gaikwad achieves unbelievable record, smashes seven sixes in over
Ruturaj Gaikwad gained globalrecognition long ago thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL). But this timehe made history in the Indian domestic tournament. The Maharashtra captain
IPL 2020: Dhoni reveals why Bravo was not brought in last over
Delhi Capitals needed 16 runs in the last over. Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma had one over left each. Dhawan was on the wicket with a century, the other just arrive
IPL 2020: 5 Indian cricketers who might not play a single game
The Indian Premier League is scheduled to start at the evening of September 19th. It is the best platform for all the players to show off their skills to get selected to their nati
Top 5 players who could be released by Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings has been the most consistent side in the history of Indian Premier League without any doubt.They are by far the superior side and their record in the tournament