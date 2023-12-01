Kamran Akmal News
PCB announces selection panel to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz
The PCB has confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as advisory members to the chief selector Wahab Riaz.The PCB ha
Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets
The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t
Jesse Ryder spoils Shahid Afridi's party as New Jersey Triton’s win by 9 wickets
New Jersey Triton’s batted withpanache and put on a show for their fans, as they defeated the New YorkWarriors by 9 wickets on Sunday. For the Triton’s, it was Jesse Ryder who wast
Richard Levi stars in New York Warriors' win against Morrisville Unity in US Masters T10 League
The New York Warriors defeatedMorrisville Unity by 6 runs in the US Masters T10 League at Lauderhill, Floridaon Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before
PSL 8: Kamran Akmal step down as national selection committees
Former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal has retired from the national selection committees to continue his involvement with the local news channel during the Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Kamran Akmal joins as Batting Consultant of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8
Peshawar Zalmi's former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal rejoined his team, this time as batting consultant for the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).Peshawar Zalmi has appointed Kamra
PCB names Akmal, Sami and Hameed in national selection committee
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the national men's team selection committee, with Haroon Rashid appointed as the committee's chairman.Former wicketkeeper Ka
Kamran Akmal appoint as head coach of Peshawar Zalmi
Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as Peshawar Zalmi's head coach for their upcoming exhibition match against the Quetta Gladiators on February 5 in Quet
Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir and Junaid Khan appointed for junior team selectors
The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed an eight-member selection committee to conduct under-13, under-16 and under-19 trials for regional and district team selections.The committ
Kamran Akmal likely to work as a Coach in PSL 2023
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, is likely to appoint wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, as a coach for the upcoming edition.Kamran Akmal, a wicket-keepe
Thank God Anderson is not from Pakistan: Kamran Akmal takes a dig at Pakistan cricket team
Former Pakistan wicket-keeperbatter Kamran Akmal has stated that if James Anderson had been born inPakistan, he would have been kicked off the national squad because of his age.The
PSL 8: Kamran Akmal says good bye to Peshawar Zalmi after 7 years
Kamran Akmal, a former Pakistani wicketkeeper and batsman, said goodbye to his Pakistan Super League (PSL) team, the Peshawar Zalmi, on Tuesday after the club decided not to re-sig