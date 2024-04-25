
Jishan Alam News
thumb

Fazle Rabbi ton powers Sheikh Jamal to a thumping win over Shinepukur

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (25th April). Fazle Rabbi's swashbuckling hundred eclipsed Jishan Alam's onslaught of 98 off 61 ba

thumb

Hasan Murad, Jishan shine in Shinepukur's thumping win over Rupganj Tigers

Shinepukur Cricket Club thrashed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. Shinepukur bundled Rupganj out for a measly 110 run. And then Shinepukur's two openers came with all guns blazing to c

thumb

BPL 2024: U19 cricketer Jishan Alam added to Chattogram Challengers squad

While his teammates are havingtheir own time after the U-19 World Cup, young cricketer Jishan Alam isfocusing on the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram Challengers haveadd

thumb

Bangladesh start ACC U19 Asia Cup with an easy win

Bangladesh U19 cricket teamstarted the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a great victory. The youth of Bangladesh madea good start in the tournament by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 61

thumb

Shamyl Hussain's scintillating fifty aids Pakistan U19 win the only T20

Pakistan youth team won the only T20 against Bangladesh U19 by 4 wickets and 5 balls to spare in Rajshahi, 17th May (Wed).Winning the toss, Pakistan youth team's captain Saad Baig

