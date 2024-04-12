
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Jason Roy News
thumb

''Had to put my mindset and body first'' - Jason Roy on opting out of IPL 2024

English explosive batter Jason Roy pulled out of Indian Premier League 2024 citing personal reasons. On Thursday (11th April) he revealed the reasons behind of his decision to opt

thumb

Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL

February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic.​ ​ BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl

thumb

Phil Salt replaces Jason Roy at Kolkata Knight Riders

English dynamic opener Jason Roy opted out from IPL citing personal reasons. His own team-mate Philip Salt will replace him at Kolkata Knight Riders. Phil Salt was unsold at the au

thumb

I don't expect Jason Roy to come back: Steve Harmison

Jason Roy was excluded fromEngland's World Cup squad, and former England pacer Steve Harmison thinks it isthe end of his international career.England made a last-minute changein th

thumb

Tom Kohler-Cadmore included in England ODI squad as Roy opts out

Jason Roy has turned down the chance to return to England for two games against Ireland, increasing doubts over his international future.Jason Roy has turned down the chance to pla

thumb

Joe Root included in England squad for first Ireland ODI

Joe Root was not in the 13-man Englandsquad announced for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. None of the 15members of the World Cup squad were included in the Ireland seri

thumb

Jofra Archer to travel with England squad for ODI World Cup in India

England pacer Jofra Archer hasnot been included in England's announced 15-member squad for the World Cup.Archer is still not fully recovered from his elbow injury. However, he will

thumb

England Announce World Cup Squad, Harry Brook replaces Jason Roy

England have axed Jason Roy, one of 2019's heroes, out of their final 15-man squad for next month's World Cup defense and named Harry Brook.Jos Buttler will lead a 15-member World

thumb

I apologized to Jason upstairs: Ben Stokes after breaking Jason Roy's record

Ben Stokes set the record for thehighest individual scores for England in ODI cricket against New Zealandyesterday. He broke teammate Jason Roy's record. Stokes said he apologized

thumb

Ben Stokes smashes England's highest individual ODI score surpassing Jason Roy's 180

Ben Stokes has broken the previous record of highest individual score in ODI cricket from England on Wednesday (14th September) against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Malan show margi

thumb

Knight Riders signs Russell, Narine, Roy and Ferguson in Los Angeles for MLC

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have signed star players Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson and Jason Roy from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the inaugural seas

thumb

Jason Roy set to terminate ECB contract to play Major League Cricket in USA

England's top players, including Jason Roy, are considering the possibility of completing contract extensions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to accept lucr

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.