Jason Gillespie News
thumb

You've got to be authentic in how you go about it: Gillespie

Jason Gillespie's credentials position him as a strong candidate for numerous coaching positions, but it's evident that his nationality holds significance in Pakistan. Pakistan's a

thumb

Kirsten aims to win atleast one trophy for Pakistan in the next three ICC events

Gary Kirsten, the newly appointedhead coach of the Pakistan white-ball team, has already established hisobjectives. The former South African intends to ensure trophy in at least on

thumb

Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches

At long last, all rumorsconcerning Pakistan's coaching staff have been dispelled. Two distinct coaches havebeen appointed for red and white balls, respectively. Pakistan followed i

thumb

"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants

thumb

Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is

In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i

thumb

Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie set to be finalized as Pakistan cricket team coaches

Gary Kirsten of South Africa andJason Gillespie of Australia are being considered for the positions of men'snational team coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would rep

thumb

Pakistan to follow England's module to have two different coaches in different formats

Two different coaches and two different captains for red and white ball formats. Pakistan are emulating England's mantra. They've appointed two different captains for red and white

thumb

Gillespie is stepping down as coach of South Australia and Adelaide

Jason Gillespie has stepped down as head coach of Australia's state team South Australia and Big Bash team Adelaide Strikers. The South Australia Cricket Association said in a stat

thumb

The Jason Gillespie Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jason Neil Gillespie (born 19 April 1975) is an Australian cricket coach and former cricketer who has played all three formats of the game.Jason Gillespie is a cricketer who plays

thumb

NZ vs Ind: Gillespie heaps praise on Ishant Sharma for his fifer

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has showered praise on Ishant Sharma for chipping in with good bowling performance against New Zealand in the first Test match at Basin

thumb

Pragyan Ojha to explore commentary opportunity

BIPIN DANIThere have been very few Test cricketers who won the Player of the Match award but never got an opportunity to play international cricket thereafter. India's 33-year-old

thumb

Gillespie to join England Lions coaching staff

Former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie will join the coaching staff of England Lions, the second tier team of the England and Wales.Gillespie, who is currently the head coach

