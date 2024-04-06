James Anderson News
James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June
James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan
Nathan Lyon excited to play with James Anderson at Lancashire
Australian spinner Nathan Lyonstated he joined Lancashire because he wanted to play with his longtime Ashesrival, James Anderson.Lyon expressed that his mainmotive was to work with
Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat
41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th
James Anderson strongly denies the claims of his playing for personal milestones
James Anderson, the ice ace pacer from England has recently become the first pacer and third bowler to have 700 test wickets. And he said today he doesn’t play for personal milesto
James Anderson reaches the 700 test wickets milestone, only pacer to reach the feat
James Anderson has reached the 700 test wickets milestone and became the third bowler in the history of Cricket to touch the feat, also he's the one and only pacer to have 700 test
England name their xi for the fifth and final test against India
England have named their xi for the fifth and final test against India starting from 7th March in Dharamsala. The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood returning to repla
I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson
English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's
Shoaib Bashir to make his debut for England in second Test against India
English spinner Shoaib Bashir isgoing to make his debut in Visakhapatnam in the second match of the five-matchTest series between India and England. Besides, experienced pacer Jame
James Anderson names his World Cup XI
The World Cup is over, but theautopsy is underway. Australia excelled in team performance, many werebrilliant in individual performance. Many are making the best eleven with thoseb
I can see England beating India in a tight final: Anderson
Various fans and commentatorshave come up to make predictions for the four semi-finalists that will faceeach other in the ODI World Cup 2023, which is now underway.Veteran England
Trent Bridge to rename Pavilion End in Stuart Broad's honor
Trent Bridge is the hometown ofEngland's former star fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad retired after playing thelast Ashes. He holds the record of taking eight wickets in an innings
I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes: Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket
England pacer Stuart Broad sayshe will retire from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test at TheOval, which is still going on. Broad confirms his retirement on the third