IPLT20 News
Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022
Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des
IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar picks Dream best XI of the tournament
Sachin Tendulkar has unveiled his best XI from the recently concluded 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Gujarat Titans won the title in their first season in the league,
Controversial Indian pacer retires from all forms of Cricket
Former Indian cricketer and PacerShanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth on Wednesday announced his retirement from all formats of Indian domestic cricket.Sreeshathended his career with two
IPL: 5 cricketers who have performed well after leaving KKR
Apart from international cricket, franchise cricket is not similar to the game and conditions that we often used to see in the international arena. However, fans tend to watch the
Lucknow franchise appoint Flower as head coach
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was on Friday appointed as the head coach of the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise, which will make its debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League.
David Warner breaks silence over SRH snub
SRH had a forgettable run at the IPL 2021, winning only Three games and finishing at the bottom of the points table. With the Orange Army enduring a nightmarish campaign, Warner ha
Disappointed Indian fans demand IPL ban
It's quite impossible for Team India to reach in the Semifinal as they lost their opening two matches in a row. The hosts of this year's World Cup have lost to Pakistan and New Zea
BCCI urged to scrap the IPL this season
A Mumbai-based Social Activist Ravi Nair has asked the BCCI officials to scrap this year's IPL.Having sent a 5-page legal notice through his lawyer Tanweer Nizam to the BCCI offici
IPL to miss the live experience and atmosphere
Bipin Dani“Whistle Podu Army”, the official Chennai Super Kings Fan Club, which is supporting the MS Dhoni's IPL team will welcome the decision if the matches this season are playe
BCCI President confirms IPL 2020 to go as per schedule in Corona Virus scare
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place according to the fixed schedu
To AB de Villiers, IPL is better than World Cup!
Former South African master hitter AB de Villiers said on Friday, that he considers Indian Premier League is better competition than the World Cup.Although his team had a dismal sh
Kings XI Punjab in danger of facing suspension after co-owners' drug abuse
Kings XI Punjab Co-owner, businessman Ness Wadia was convicted of a drug offense while skiing in Japan and has been sentence to two years of imprisonment.According to reports of Fi