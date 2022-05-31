
IPLT20 News
thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar picks Dream best XI of the tournament

Sachin Tendulkar has unveiled his best XI from the recently concluded 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Gujarat Titans won the title in their first season in the league,

thumb

Controversial Indian pacer retires from all forms of Cricket

Former Indian cricketer and PacerShanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth on Wednesday announced his retirement from all formats of Indian domestic cricket.Sreeshathended his career with two

thumb

IPL: 5 cricketers who have performed well after leaving KKR

Apart from international cricket, franchise cricket is not similar to the game and conditions that we often used to see in the international arena. However, fans tend to watch the

thumb

Lucknow franchise appoint Flower as head coach

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was on Friday appointed as the head coach of the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise, which will make its debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

thumb

David Warner breaks silence over SRH snub

SRH had a forgettable run at the IPL 2021, winning only Three games and finishing at the bottom of the points table. With the Orange Army enduring a nightmarish campaign, Warner ha

thumb

Disappointed Indian fans demand IPL ban

It's quite impossible for Team India to reach in the Semifinal as they lost their opening two matches in a row. The hosts of this year's World Cup have lost to Pakistan and New Zea

thumb

BCCI urged to scrap the IPL this season

A Mumbai-based Social Activist Ravi Nair has asked the BCCI officials to scrap this year's IPL.Having sent a 5-page legal notice through his lawyer Tanweer Nizam to the BCCI offici

thumb

IPL to miss the live experience and atmosphere

Bipin Dani“Whistle Podu Army”, the official Chennai Super Kings Fan Club, which is supporting the MS Dhoni's IPL team will welcome the decision if the matches this season are playe

thumb

BCCI President confirms IPL 2020 to go as per schedule in Corona Virus scare

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place according to the fixed schedu

thumb

To AB de Villiers, IPL is better than World Cup!

Former South African master hitter AB de Villiers said on Friday, that he considers Indian Premier League is better competition than the World Cup.Although his team had a dismal sh

thumb

Kings XI Punjab in danger of facing suspension after co-owners' drug abuse

Kings XI Punjab Co-owner, businessman Ness Wadia was convicted of a drug offense while skiing in Japan and has been sentence to two years of imprisonment.According to reports of Fi

