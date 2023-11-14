IPL Auction News
Pat Cummins aim for an IPL comeback and has his sights set to preparing for 2024 T20 World Cup
Pat Cummins is unsure whether he will remain Australia's one-day captain after the World Cup but wants to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season to prepare for the T
IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai
Dubai has already hosted some Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Ahead of the cash-rich league's 17th season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering Duba
Mitchell Starc eyes much-anticipated return to the IPL 2024
Star Australia fast quick Mitchell Starc says he will bid for next year's Indian Premier League as he plans to end an eight-year hiatus from the T20 league.Mitchell Starc's self-im
BCCI planning an IPL auction in mid of December
The auction for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is expected to take place in mid-December. According to a report, BCCI is expected to hold it on December 16, 2022.The B
Lucknow franchise named as Lucknow Super Giants
The new IPL teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad had already announced their coaching staff, captains and the three signings. However, Ahmedabad is yet to reveal its name.NEW DELHI: Lu
Stokes withdraws name from IPL to focus on Test
English all-rounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the upcoming IPL. He made the decision to focus more on Test cricket.Stokes withdraws name from IPL to focus on TestEngland's Tes
Sam Billings' girlfriend trolled him after he went unsold in the IPL auction
Sam Billings has beem one of the most unlucky players in the world right now. Billings, who is the talented wicket-keeper batsman has been warming a bench even for his country. In