Injury Update News
Wahab Riaz provides injury update on Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Hasnain
Pakistan cricket team's newly appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz gave an injury update on injured pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah during a press conference on
PCB provides updates on Ihsanullah's injury
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today released an injury update on Ihsanullah, a promising young pace bowler from Pakistan, who was out of action due to an elbow injury.Ihsanullah
Haris Rauf Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of England match, Reports
According to a spokesman for the cricket team, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has reported pain in his ribs and is currently undergoing diagnostic tests to find out the exact caus
PCB provides update on Shadab Khan's injury
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took part in a training session in Bengaluru today after having to miss the Bangladesh match due to a concussion he sustained during the team's mat
Tom Latham provides update on availability of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has given an injury update on Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their game against South Africa on November 1. Williamson was hit on the h
PCB provides update on Naseem, Hasnain, Ihsanullah's injuries
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) updated about the health status of injured pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah and said the trio needs to be rehabilitated.The Paki
Tim Southee opens up about injury ahead of ODI World Cup 2023
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee revealed he has started bowling with his tender thumb ahead of the opening ODI World Cup match against England.New Zealand's veteran fast bowler Tim S
Haris Rauf gives update on his fitness ahead of World Cup 2023
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf shared his thoughts on the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023 and underlined the importance of representing his country at such a prestigious event.P
Babar provides injury update of Haris and Naseem ahead of World Cup
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has refused to say whether key players Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will be fit in time for next month's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.Pakistan captain Baba
Kane Williamson begins batting practice, raising hopes of World Cup selection
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently shared a video on his Instagram showing the talismanic batsman playing in his country's shirt at the nets on Tuesday.New Zealand captai
Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on his finger Injury
India has been given a boost by the news that Ajinkya Rahane will be batting in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship final.On his return to India, veteran batsman
James Anderson provides key injury update ahead of Ashes
England's James Anderson said he expects to return from his groin injury in "a couple of weeks" but the experienced fast bowler is not aiming for a comeback for the one-off Test ag