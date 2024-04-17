
Indian Cricketer News
"I can eat the same thing for the next six months, three times a day" - Virat Kohli Reveals Dietary Discipline Secret

Virat Kohli, the driving force behind the fitness revolution in Indian cricket, recently shared insights into his dietary discipline, highlighting his ability to stick to a repetit

Prithvi Shaw returns to Northamptonshire for the 2024 season

Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will also represent Northamptonshire in 2024 after agreeing a deal with the county side. He is expected to be available for the second half of t

Rishabh Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi or Mumbai for further treatment: reports

Delhi &amp;amp; District Cricket Association director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor the health of Indian star cricketer Rishabh Pant,

