
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • India vs England 2024
India vs England 2024 News
thumb

"To be out in India, playing for your country is something in itself" - Shoaib Bashir

The young English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir reflected his debut series in India and said that's something in itself on making debut in India for England. Shoaib BashirThe off-spinn

thumb

Lyon impressed by the English spinners

Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon was really impressed by the show England spinners put in the recently concluded 5 match Test series against India. Although England were thrashed

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

James Anderson reaches the 700 test wickets milestone, only pacer to reach the feat

James Anderson has reached the 700 test wickets milestone and became the third bowler in the history of Cricket to touch the feat, also he's the one and only pacer to have 700 test

thumb

Rohit-Gill bat England out of Dharamsala test match

India have trounced England on day 2 yet again and kept their domination going on. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries to put England under immense pressure. While debu

thumb

Magical Kuldeep's fifer gives India flying start in the first day of Dharamsala test

India are on the driver's seat after day 1 in Dharamsala test. They bundled England all out for 218, with Kuldeep Yadav's magical fifer. And then they came out to race through 135,

thumb

I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson

English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's

thumb

We need to have a camera: Vaughan on ongoing DRS controversy

The debate about DRS does notwant to stop. This time, the DRS controversy about Joe Root's LBW in the RanchiTest has come to a new discussion. For transparency, former England capt

thumb

Jack Leach ruled out of India Tests

England spinner Jack Leach hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the India Test series due to a knee injury. Leachinjured his knee in Hyderabad in the first Test.Leach injured his knee

thumb

Virat Kohli unavailable again for last three England Tests

India's star batter Virat Kohliis not in the team for the last three Tests due to personal reasons. He did notplay the first two Tests due to personal reasons.Kohli has never misse

thumb

Bumrah is the most complete bowler at the moment: Philnader

Who is the best bowler in thecurrent cricket world? When you suddenly hear the question, the name of JaspritBumrah is sure to come to your mind. This Indian pacer has been in great

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.