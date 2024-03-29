India vs England 2024 News
"To be out in India, playing for your country is something in itself" - Shoaib Bashir
The young English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir reflected his debut series in India and said that's something in itself on making debut in India for England. Shoaib BashirThe off-spinn
Lyon impressed by the English spinners
Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon was really impressed by the show England spinners put in the recently concluded 5 match Test series against India. Although England were thrashed
Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat
41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th
Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes
Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled
James Anderson reaches the 700 test wickets milestone, only pacer to reach the feat
James Anderson has reached the 700 test wickets milestone and became the third bowler in the history of Cricket to touch the feat, also he's the one and only pacer to have 700 test
Rohit-Gill bat England out of Dharamsala test match
India have trounced England on day 2 yet again and kept their domination going on. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries to put England under immense pressure. While debu
Magical Kuldeep's fifer gives India flying start in the first day of Dharamsala test
India are on the driver's seat after day 1 in Dharamsala test. They bundled England all out for 218, with Kuldeep Yadav's magical fifer. And then they came out to race through 135,
I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson
English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's
We need to have a camera: Vaughan on ongoing DRS controversy
The debate about DRS does notwant to stop. This time, the DRS controversy about Joe Root's LBW in the RanchiTest has come to a new discussion. For transparency, former England capt
Jack Leach ruled out of India Tests
England spinner Jack Leach hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the India Test series due to a knee injury. Leachinjured his knee in Hyderabad in the first Test.Leach injured his knee
Virat Kohli unavailable again for last three England Tests
India's star batter Virat Kohliis not in the team for the last three Tests due to personal reasons. He did notplay the first two Tests due to personal reasons.Kohli has never misse
Bumrah is the most complete bowler at the moment: Philnader
Who is the best bowler in thecurrent cricket world? When you suddenly hear the question, the name of JaspritBumrah is sure to come to your mind. This Indian pacer has been in great