India vs Bangladesh News
thumb

Wasim Akram supports Virat Kohli for getting century in Bangladesh match

India faced Bangladesh in Pune onThursday (October 19). Despite getting a good start by batting first,Bangladesh made an average capital of 256 runs due to the failure of other bat

thumb

Kohli slams hundred as India crush Bangladesh by 7 wickets

India have thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Thursday (19th October) in Pune. Kohli slammed hundred and Gill scored a composed fifty as India chased down Bangladesh's total with 7

thumb

Star Sports releases World Cup video mocking Bangladesh team

India has been dominating theWorld Cup, winning match after match. Additionally, this adds to Star Sports'bottom line. The World Cup's official broadcasters aired a commercial cent

thumb

No one but Bangladesh could compete with India in the Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan

India defeated Sri Lanka by 10wickets in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lankans could not stand in front of India inthe final. All the Lankan batters failed to put up resistance. Sri Lank

thumb

Irfan Pathan wishes Bangladesh to maintain good performances

In the Asia Cup Final, Bangladeshshocked India with a stunning victory. They won by six runs and ended up thirdin the tournament. Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, commented

thumb

Bangladesh regain 7th position in ICC ODI Rankings after defeating India

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runsin a tense and exciting match in the Asia Cup Super Four yesterday. Thisvictory has come due to team performance. With this victory, Bangladesh hasre

thumb

This win against India is huge for us going into a tournament like World Cup: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach ChandikaHathurusingha expressed his gratitude for his team's collaborative effort insecuring a victory over India to close up their Asia Cup run on a positive

thumb

I was disappointed with him: Hathurusingha expected more from Towhid Hridoy

This sort of thing hardly everhappens in Bangladeshi cricket. The tiger story against India is one ofcontinuous heartbreak. But the tables have turned this time around. Bangladeshw

thumb

I was very impressed with Mahedi: Bangladesh head coach after India game

Bangladesh got an amazing victoryin the last match of the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup. They won by 6 runsin a thrilling match against India. As a result, Bangladesh finished t

thumb

Karthik heaps praise on Shakib after match-winning performance against India

Bangladesh defeated India by 6runs in the last Asia Cup Super Four match yesterday. After almost eleven and ahalf years, the Tigers defeated India in the Asia Cup. Tigers captain S

thumb

Live: India field first; Tilak Varma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib make debut

India have won the toss and electedto field first in the last match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup onFriday (September 15) in Colombo. Tilak VarmaIndia have already confir

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim to miss India match in Asia Cup

Bangladesh has still one match left in the ongoing Asia Cup. The Tigers' opponents in the Super Four match is India on Friday (September 15) in Colombo. However, Bangladesh wicket-

