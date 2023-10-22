India vs Bangladesh News
Wasim Akram supports Virat Kohli for getting century in Bangladesh match
India faced Bangladesh in Pune onThursday (October 19). Despite getting a good start by batting first,Bangladesh made an average capital of 256 runs due to the failure of other bat
Kohli slams hundred as India crush Bangladesh by 7 wickets
India have thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Thursday (19th October) in Pune. Kohli slammed hundred and Gill scored a composed fifty as India chased down Bangladesh's total with 7
Star Sports releases World Cup video mocking Bangladesh team
India has been dominating theWorld Cup, winning match after match. Additionally, this adds to Star Sports'bottom line. The World Cup's official broadcasters aired a commercial cent
No one but Bangladesh could compete with India in the Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan
India defeated Sri Lanka by 10wickets in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lankans could not stand in front of India inthe final. All the Lankan batters failed to put up resistance. Sri Lank
Irfan Pathan wishes Bangladesh to maintain good performances
In the Asia Cup Final, Bangladeshshocked India with a stunning victory. They won by six runs and ended up thirdin the tournament. Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, commented
Bangladesh regain 7th position in ICC ODI Rankings after defeating India
Bangladesh beat India by 6 runsin a tense and exciting match in the Asia Cup Super Four yesterday. Thisvictory has come due to team performance. With this victory, Bangladesh hasre
This win against India is huge for us going into a tournament like World Cup: Hathurusingha
Bangladesh head coach ChandikaHathurusingha expressed his gratitude for his team's collaborative effort insecuring a victory over India to close up their Asia Cup run on a positive
I was disappointed with him: Hathurusingha expected more from Towhid Hridoy
This sort of thing hardly everhappens in Bangladeshi cricket. The tiger story against India is one ofcontinuous heartbreak. But the tables have turned this time around. Bangladeshw
I was very impressed with Mahedi: Bangladesh head coach after India game
Bangladesh got an amazing victoryin the last match of the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup. They won by 6 runsin a thrilling match against India. As a result, Bangladesh finished t
Karthik heaps praise on Shakib after match-winning performance against India
Bangladesh defeated India by 6runs in the last Asia Cup Super Four match yesterday. After almost eleven and ahalf years, the Tigers defeated India in the Asia Cup. Tigers captain S
Live: India field first; Tilak Varma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib make debut
India have won the toss and electedto field first in the last match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup onFriday (September 15) in Colombo. Tilak VarmaIndia have already confir
Mushfiqur Rahim to miss India match in Asia Cup
Bangladesh has still one match left in the ongoing Asia Cup. The Tigers' opponents in the Super Four match is India on Friday (September 15) in Colombo. However, Bangladesh wicket-