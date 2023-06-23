ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers News
United States bowler Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in international cricket
After the ICC's Event Paneldetermined that USA fast bowler Kyle Phillip utilizes an illegal bowlingaction, Phillip has been immediately banned from bowling in internationalcricket.
UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include
Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe
The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat
Mahela Jayawardene to travel to Zimbabwe for ODI World Cup Qualifier
Former Sri Lanka captain MahelaJayawardene will travel to Zimbabwe, where Sri Lanka is set to play the WorldCup qualifying matches. According to the sources in the SLC, the 46-year
Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad
The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq
Sri Lanka drop Angelo Mathews for ODI World Cup Qualifier
Sri Lanka will be without veteranall-rounder Angelo Mathews in the battle for a place in the ICC ODI World Cup2023. There are surprises in the 15-man squad for the World Cup qualif
Free entry for all in group-stage ODI World Cup Qualifier matches
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has decided to make all group-stage matches of the ICC Men's ODI CricketWorld Cup Qualifiers free to attend.Beginning on June 18, games willb
USA ignore former Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson for World Cup Qualifier
Corey Anderson left New Zealandwith dreams of playing for the US national team. He qualified for the UnitedStates national team this year by fulfilling all the conditions. But the
Ireland announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
Ireland have named a formidable15-man squad on Wednesday (May 24) for next month's crucial 10-team ICC CricketWorld Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.Andrew Balbirnie will lead thepace-hea
ICC announces schedule for 2023 World Cup qualifiers
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday 23 May announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 World Cup qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.The Inte
Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier
The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad
West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers
The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in