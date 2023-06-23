
ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers News
thumb

United States bowler Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in international cricket

After the ICC's Event Paneldetermined that USA fast bowler Kyle Phillip utilizes an illegal bowlingaction, Phillip has been immediately banned from bowling in internationalcricket.

thumb

UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include

thumb

Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe

The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat

thumb

Mahela Jayawardene to travel to Zimbabwe for ODI World Cup Qualifier

Former Sri Lanka captain MahelaJayawardene will travel to Zimbabwe, where Sri Lanka is set to play the WorldCup qualifying matches. According to the sources in the SLC, the 46-year

thumb

Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad

The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq

thumb

Sri Lanka drop Angelo Mathews for ODI World Cup Qualifier

Sri Lanka will be without veteranall-rounder Angelo Mathews in the battle for a place in the ICC ODI World Cup2023. There are surprises in the 15-man squad for the World Cup qualif

thumb

Free entry for all in group-stage ODI World Cup Qualifier matches

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has decided to make all group-stage matches of the ICC Men's ODI CricketWorld Cup Qualifiers free to attend.Beginning on June 18, games willb

thumb

USA ignore former Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson for World Cup Qualifier

Corey Anderson left New Zealandwith dreams of playing for the US national team. He qualified for the UnitedStates national team this year by fulfilling all the conditions. But the

thumb

Ireland announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

Ireland have named a formidable15-man squad on Wednesday (May 24) for next month's crucial 10-team ICC CricketWorld Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.Andrew Balbirnie will lead thepace-hea

thumb

ICC announces schedule for 2023 World Cup qualifiers

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday 23 May announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 World Cup qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.The Inte

thumb

Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad

thumb

West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers

The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in

