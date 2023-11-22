ICC ODI batting rankings News
Virat Kohli closes in on regaining No. 1 spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings
Virat Kohli's bid to reclaim the title as the world's top-ranked ODI player has gained further momentum after the Indian star gained good ground in the latest update of MRF Tyres O
Athapaththu becomes the first Sri Lankan to top ICC women's ODI rankings
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu shot to the top of the ODI women's batsmen rankings after going unbeaten against New Zealand for two centuries in the series.Sri Lanka captain
Harry Tector achieves an impressive rise in ICC ODI batting rankings
Harry Tector's remarkable recent streak of success has continued, with the young Irish talent making tremendous strides to climb into the top 10 in the latest MRF Tires ICC Men's O