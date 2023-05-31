Hashan Tillakaratne News
BCB arranges camp in different way for Women's Emerging Team preparation
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) announced the 14-member squad for the Women's Emerging Asia Cup to beheld in Hong Kong on Monday (May 29). The team will leave the country on thes
Vishmi Gunaratne appointed first Sri Lankan U-19 Women’s captain
Vishmi Gunaratne becomes thefirst U-19 Women’s captain for the Sri Lankan team. The 17-year-oldright-handed opening batter is leading the team for the India tour. "Sri Lanka Cricke
Hashan Tillakaratne appointed as Bangladesh Women's Head Coach
Bangladesh has appointed former Sri Lankan batsman Hashan Tillakaratne as their women's team head coach for the next two years.Former Sri Lanka captain Hashan Tillakaratne has been
BCB appoints Hashan Tillakaratne as women's team head coach
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has appointed a new head coach for the women’s team after its failure in the AsiaCup at home. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Hashan Tillakaratne has been
World's first ever twins cricket squad: "Amazing" says Duvindu Tillakaratne
Sri Lanka Twin Organisation's idea of forming the world's first ever Twins Cricket Squad has received thumbs up from Duvindu Tillakaratne, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler, who al
Not the end of the world for Ramesh Mendis, says Hashan Tillakaratne
Sri Lankan all-rounder Ramesh Mendis did not have a memorable debut in the ongoing Test against England.On Saturday, coming in at number seven, he could not open his account and wa
SLC to introduce LPL's five overseas players and coaches to media
On the eve of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had introduced all the captains of the five different franchise teams to the media. Galle Gladiators
Players Test caps go under the hammer
Bipin DaniSri Lanka and India's former captains Hashan Tillakaratne and Sunil Gavaskar, along with Pakistan's renowned cricketers Zaheer Abbas (Test caps) and Intikhab Alam's World