GT Vs PBKS News
thumb

"I just see the ball and react to it'' - Shashank Singh after his match winning knock against Gujrat Titans

Shashank Singh played a blinder of a knock on Thursday (4th April) at Ahmedabad against Gujrat Titans to win it for Punjab Kings in a thriller. Shashank SinghWhen Shashank Singh ca

thumb

Mohit topples Mustafizur to win the Purple Cap

Mustafizur Rahman lost his top place of picking up the highest wicket. Gujrat Titans' ace pacer Mohit Sharma toppled Mustafizur Rahman and won the Purple Cap, given for being the h

thumb

Shashank Singh pulls off a heist for Punjab Kings against Gujrat Titans

Punjab Kings beat Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Thursday (4th April) in a nail-biting finish. Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 61* off 29 balls was the highlight behind their victory

