GT News
IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision
Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident
IPL 2024: Watch - MS Dhoni playfully refuses to shake hands with Dwayne Bravo after CSK's win against Gujarat Titans
The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had fun with Dwayne Bravo after defeating Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in their previous battle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 26
All you need to know about IPL 2023 awards and prize money
The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League came to a close, in what turned out to be the best climax in the history of the competition. The two best teams locked horns with
My heart wants CSK to win: Sunil Gavaskar
India legend Sunil Gavaskar believesthat the Gujarat Titans (GT) are the greatest team in the 2023 Indian PremierLeague (IPL), but he wants the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the
IPL 2023: Gavaskar's on-air comment involving Rinku Singh and Yash Dayal irks fans
Rinku Singh became the talk of the town for pulling off the ropes from the jaws of defeat against Gujarat Titans in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League. In fact, it was a ga