Gerald Coetzee News
thumb

Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly

Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu

thumb

Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs on a thrilling macth at Mullanpur on Thursday (18th April). A blistering 78 from Suryakumar Yadav and vital contributions from Rohit and

thumb

Mustafizur Rahman- the best death bowler till now in IPL 2024

Mustafizur Rahman is enjoyinghimself immensely in the IPL. He is significantly contributing to the team'striumph through his outstanding performance. This left-arm pacer has domina

thumb

Rachin Ravindra wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra wonthe ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2023 for his outstandingperformance. Ravindra was in great form in 2023, especially in the ODI Wor

thumb

Marufa Akter nominated for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

4 cricketers each have beennominated as emerging cricketers of 2023 in the men and women categories. Thereis also a Bangladeshi on the shortlist, in women's cricket. There is no na

thumb

Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India

South Africa won the Boxing DayTest against India. They beat India by an innings due to the domination of thebowlers. However, despite winning the match, the Proteas received bad n

thumb

Gerald Coetzee's Meteoric Rise: South Africa Finds a Star

In the midst of the highly anticipated ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa unearthed a cricketing gem in Gerald Coetzee. With just six ODIs under his belt

thumb

ICC World Cup 2023: List of highest wicket-takers

India pacer Mohammed Shami wasnot in the playing XI in the first four matches. After getting the opportunity Shamiwas in tremendous form throughout the whole ODI World Cup. He is t

thumb

Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance aids Aussies reach the final

Australia won the second semi-final against South Africa by 3 wickets and reached the final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance helped them t

thumb

Gerald Coetzee, Van Der Dussen script South Africa's dominating win over Afghanistan

South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 5 wickets on Friday (10th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Four fer from Gerald Coetzee and fifty from Rassie Van Der Dussen helped S

thumb

Klaasen - Jansen brutal hitting obliterates England by a mammoth 229 runs

South Africa have steamrolled over England and have beaten by a mammoth 229 runs on Saturday (21st October) at Wankhede Stadium. Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 109 off just 67 deliv

thumb

Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th

