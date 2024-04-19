Gerald Coetzee News
Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly
Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu
Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm
Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs on a thrilling macth at Mullanpur on Thursday (18th April). A blistering 78 from Suryakumar Yadav and vital contributions from Rohit and
Mustafizur Rahman- the best death bowler till now in IPL 2024
Mustafizur Rahman is enjoyinghimself immensely in the IPL. He is significantly contributing to the team'striumph through his outstanding performance. This left-arm pacer has domina
Rachin Ravindra wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra wonthe ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2023 for his outstandingperformance. Ravindra was in great form in 2023, especially in the ODI Wor
Marufa Akter nominated for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
4 cricketers each have beennominated as emerging cricketers of 2023 in the men and women categories. Thereis also a Bangladeshi on the shortlist, in women's cricket. There is no na
Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India
South Africa won the Boxing DayTest against India. They beat India by an innings due to the domination of thebowlers. However, despite winning the match, the Proteas received bad n
Gerald Coetzee's Meteoric Rise: South Africa Finds a Star
In the midst of the highly anticipated ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa unearthed a cricketing gem in Gerald Coetzee. With just six ODIs under his belt
ICC World Cup 2023: List of highest wicket-takers
India pacer Mohammed Shami wasnot in the playing XI in the first four matches. After getting the opportunity Shamiwas in tremendous form throughout the whole ODI World Cup. He is t
Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance aids Aussies reach the final
Australia won the second semi-final against South Africa by 3 wickets and reached the final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance helped them t
Gerald Coetzee, Van Der Dussen script South Africa's dominating win over Afghanistan
South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 5 wickets on Friday (10th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Four fer from Gerald Coetzee and fifty from Rassie Van Der Dussen helped S
Klaasen - Jansen brutal hitting obliterates England by a mammoth 229 runs
South Africa have steamrolled over England and have beaten by a mammoth 229 runs on Saturday (21st October) at Wankhede Stadium. Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 109 off just 67 deliv
Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa
Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th