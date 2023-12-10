George Dockrell News
All round Ireland too good for Zimbabwe as they beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to take the series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets and 10 balls to spare to win the third match and the series by 2-1 on Sunday (10th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Harry Tector's gritty
Oman script a memorable win over tournament favorite Ireland
Oman created history by beating a full member team Ireland in the ICC Cricket World cup qualifiers. They have chased down an untouchable task of 282 runs. They chased it by 5 wicke
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test
Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i
Finch, bowlers help Australia to secure convincing win against Ireland
Australia have won their fourthmatch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup comprehensively by 42 runs against Irelandon Monday (October 31) at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the win, they ha
Wade tests positive for Covid-19, Maxwell practicing wicketkeeping
Australia wicket-keeper batsmanMatthew Wade tested positive for Covid-19 three days after leg-spinner Adam Zampafaced the same fate. However, due to very mild symptoms, he’ll be av
Wise decision to avoid hand-shakes with Irish players, says Prof. Arjuna de Silva
There were no customaryhand-shakes after the Sri Lanka-Ireland match on Sunday. It was a ‘wise’decision, according to the chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) medicalpanel.Prof.
Dockrell playing against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup despite being Covid positive
The coronavirus has hit theIreland camp. George Dockrell, the team's spinning all-rounder, is affected bycoronavirus. However, he is playing in the Super 12 match against Sri Lanka
Campher's all-round heroics keeps Ireland's hope alive in T20 World Cup
Ireland have registered theirhighest-ever successful run-chase in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup againstScotland to stay in the tournament on Wednesday (October 19). They beatScotland
Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland
Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to
Andy McBrine left out of Ireland's T20 World Cup squad
Ireland have announced a strongsquad for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, which starts next month. Thesquad is seen as one of Ireland's strongest World Cup squads to date.