Gazi Group Cricketers News
It is a good platform for me: Bijoy after scoring another century in DPL
Abahani Limited's opener AnamulHaque Bijoy hit a brilliant hundred against Gazi Group Cricketers. Thisright-handed player won the game by scoring a hundred runs and then left thepi
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
Fan enters field in DPL crossing ground's wall, takes selfie with Shakib
Cricketers are the biggest starsin this country. Many people are not satisfied with just seeing their favoritecricketer up close; they want to touch them and take a selfie to remem
Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup
Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal
Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick
Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship
Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te
Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination
The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin
Test players turn up at DPL on Bengali New Year
Tournament debutants Rupganj Tigers have sealed Super League berth as Bangladesh's Test stars have madetheir appearance at the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Pahela Baishakh, t
Sheikh Jamal, Abahani, Mohammedan win in day of thrillers
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Abahani and Mohammedan have come out on top as all three won in the last over in round ten of the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmond
Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day
It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro
Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six
In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the
Rupganj Tigers thump Abahani to mark DPL debut
Defending champions Abahani Limited have fallen to debutants Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in the first day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Rupganj Tigers 259