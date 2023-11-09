
Galle Titans News
thumb

Sri Lankans will never behave like this: LPL franchise Galle Titans shows support to Shakib

Trevin Mathews, brother of SriLanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews, threatens to throw stones at Bangladeshall-rounder Shakib Al Hasan if he goes to Sri Lanka. But there’s a skyrocketi

thumb

Shakib, Litton's Galle Titans out of LPL, B-Love Kandy reach final

B-Love Candy beat Galle Titans by34 runs in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to reach thefinal. Two Bangladeshis Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan showed glimpse

thumb

Shakib shines but Galle Titans loss first qualifier against Dambulla Aura

Shakib Al Hasan’s Galle Titanslost to Dambulla Aura by 6 wickets in the first qualifier of the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). Shakib showed a good performance with the ball. Galle will

thumb

I am here for a week: Bangladesh's new performance psychologist Dr. Phil Jauncey

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has hired the services of an Australian psychologist. Dr. Phil Jauncey isa performance psychologist, who arrived in Bangladesh last Thursday. Spea

thumb

Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL

A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das

thumb

It's time to show how good we are: Shakib after getting the ODI captaincy

Recently, Shakib Al Hasan got theresponsibility of the new ODI captain of Bangladesh. The Tigers will play underthe leadership of Shakib in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

thumb

Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League

Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia

thumb

Hridoy reveals how he hit a six off Shakib's delivery in LPL

Towhid Hridoy has returned homeafter a great season in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Hridoy's batting forJaffna Kings in LPL was quite eye-catching. The young batter played well

thumb

Such things happen: Shanaka defends Shakib and other senior players after heavy defeat in LPL

Galle Titans did not have a goodday in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) yesterday. At the end of the match,questions were raised about the responsibility of the senior cricketers, bu

thumb

Hridoy, Gurbaz star in Jaffna Kings' win against Shakib's Galle Titans

In the Lanka Premier League (LPL),Towhid Hridoy's team Jaffna Kings register a dominant win against Shakib AlHasan's Galle Titans. Hridoy played an excellent innings of 44 runs off

thumb

Snake enters the field in LPL, Karthik trolls Bangladesh

Shakib is playing for GalleTitans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). An unfortunate incident happenedwhile bowling in his first match. India's Dinesh Karthik made fun of Bangladesh

thumb

Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win

Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then

