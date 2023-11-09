Galle Titans News
Sri Lankans will never behave like this: LPL franchise Galle Titans shows support to Shakib
Trevin Mathews, brother of SriLanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews, threatens to throw stones at Bangladeshall-rounder Shakib Al Hasan if he goes to Sri Lanka. But there’s a skyrocketi
Shakib, Litton's Galle Titans out of LPL, B-Love Kandy reach final
B-Love Candy beat Galle Titans by34 runs in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to reach thefinal. Two Bangladeshis Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan showed glimpse
Shakib shines but Galle Titans loss first qualifier against Dambulla Aura
Shakib Al Hasan’s Galle Titanslost to Dambulla Aura by 6 wickets in the first qualifier of the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). Shakib showed a good performance with the ball. Galle will
I am here for a week: Bangladesh's new performance psychologist Dr. Phil Jauncey
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has hired the services of an Australian psychologist. Dr. Phil Jauncey isa performance psychologist, who arrived in Bangladesh last Thursday. Spea
Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL
A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das
It's time to show how good we are: Shakib after getting the ODI captaincy
Recently, Shakib Al Hasan got theresponsibility of the new ODI captain of Bangladesh. The Tigers will play underthe leadership of Shakib in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.
Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia
Hridoy reveals how he hit a six off Shakib's delivery in LPL
Towhid Hridoy has returned homeafter a great season in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Hridoy's batting forJaffna Kings in LPL was quite eye-catching. The young batter played well
Such things happen: Shanaka defends Shakib and other senior players after heavy defeat in LPL
Galle Titans did not have a goodday in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) yesterday. At the end of the match,questions were raised about the responsibility of the senior cricketers, bu
Hridoy, Gurbaz star in Jaffna Kings' win against Shakib's Galle Titans
In the Lanka Premier League (LPL),Towhid Hridoy's team Jaffna Kings register a dominant win against Shakib AlHasan's Galle Titans. Hridoy played an excellent innings of 44 runs off
Snake enters the field in LPL, Karthik trolls Bangladesh
Shakib is playing for GalleTitans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). An unfortunate incident happenedwhile bowling in his first match. India's Dinesh Karthik made fun of Bangladesh
Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win
Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then