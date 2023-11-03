Eng vs AUs News
England vs Australia Match 36, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
England and Australia will face each other in the 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday. England are not yet officially ruled out despite losing four games in a
England win the last match by 49 runs to sqaure the series
England thumped Australia by 49 runs to square the series 2-2 on Monday (31st July) at KIA Oval.Australia were in a good position when they started the day with 135-0. David Warner
Openers give Australia a solid foundation in mammoth run chase in a rain irrupting day at the Oval
Rain enforced early stumps on a intriguing day at the Oval in the Ashes. The day was Stuart Broad's final appearance as a player in Test Cricket. Broad got a 'Guard of Honour' from
England bat out Australia on day 3 and have a lead of 377
Crawley, Root, Bairstow's blinders innings helped England to be on top after day 3 in Oval test. England started being 12 behind of Australia. Their openers laid the platform for t
Smith's fighting 71 and Murphys entertaining 34 help Aussies getting slender lead at Oval
Smith's fighting 71, Murphy's brisk 34 and Cummins' supportive 36 helped Aussies getting a slender lead of 12 runs at KIA Oval, 5th test after day 2.Australia started with being 61
Starc's four far aids Aussies wrapping up England for 283 to be on top after day 1
Australia on top after day 1 in Oval test. The first two sessions were shared by both teams but the last one belonged to the visitors as they wrapped up England for 283 and they ha
Marsh - Labuschagne fightback in rain curtailed day in Manchester
England bowled super 30 overs but Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh batted really well to negotiate the challenge. They had a hundred run partnership with consuming over 160 balls. Ma
England on top after Wood's early strikes
England started with a massive boost up as they'd 67 runs lead. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook stretched the lead to a different level. The partnership between these two was worth of
England vs Australia 4th Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 4th test match of the Men's Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester from 19th July.The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 between England
Brook's sensible 75 keeps Ashes alive as England back in the series
England have beaten Australia by 3 wickets in a thrilling match on Sunday (9th July) at Headingley, Leeds. Harry Brook's sensible knock, along with Woakes' brilliant hands helped t
England vs Australia 3rd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2nd Test match of The Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds on 6th July.England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) will face off in the second Ash
England vs Australia 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2nd Test match of The Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at Lord's, London on 28th June.The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will be played