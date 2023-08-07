Emerging Asia Cup 2023 News
Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris
Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma
Pakistan Shaheens qualifies for Final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan A reached to the final of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup after the Green Shirts defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in Friday's semifinals.In a thrilling encounter at the P
Mahedi not thinking about World Cup, wants to focus on Emerging Asia Cup
Mahedi Hasan is playing aneffective role with the bat in the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup. He played anextraordinary innings of 36 runs from 19 balls against the Afghanistan 'A' t
Akbar, Mahedi star in Bangladesh emerging team's win in warm-up match
The Bangladesh Emerging team wonthe third warm-up match before the Emerging Asia Cup. Although senior memberSoumya Sarkar got flopped that day. This batting all-rounder could not s
Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in Bangladesh's group in Men's Emerging Asia Cup
Bangladesh women’s team went toHong Kong last night to participate in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup. TheBangladesh High Performance (HP) unit will travel to Sri Lanka next month to