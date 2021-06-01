Elton Chigumbura News
Akhtar Group takes unique initiative for grassroot level cricketers
Akhtar Group, the owner of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chattogram Challengers, has taken a unique initiative to bring cricketers from the grassroots level. The repute
Elton Chigumbura to quit international cricket after Pakistan series
The former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura revealed that he will quit international cricket right after the ongoing Pakistan series.Zimbabwe are in Pakitan at the moment to play
16 Foreign Players to play in PSL Final
While everyone stepped back from PSL final at Lahore for security concern, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi picked from a pool of approximately 12 foreign players to play in th
Chigumbura calls time on Zimbabwe captaincy
Jannatul Naym PiealZimbabwe star Elton Chigumbura, who made his return after a short gap of two matches and led his side to an emphatic 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the fourth
Chigumbura enters 4000-run club
Jannatul Naym PiealZimbabwe failed to capture a win against Bangladesh in the second match of the series as well; they had to receive a crushing defeat of 58 runs at the Sher-e-Ba
Chigumbura considers Shakib as the reason behind their defeat
Jannatul Naym Pieal Zimbabwe were crushed by the Tigers on Saturday as they suffered a huge defeat of 145 runs. But Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura expressed his optimism
Zimbabwe looking to start series on winning note
Jannatul Naym PiealOnce upon a time Zimbabwe used to be considered as strong contenders for Bangladesh. But now time has changed. The Tigers are way better than their Zimbabwea
Zimbabwe free of security wary
Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura claimed to deliver some competitive cricket against Bangladesh in the upcoming one day and Twenty20 series despite the embarrassing defeat in thei
Chigumbura looking for a fresh start in Bangladesh
Jannatul Naym Pieal Zimbabwe was whitewashed in both Test and ODI series by an insurgent Tigers squad last year. They have even lost a series 3-2 to the associate nation Afgha
Zimbabwe not wary of Bangladeshi condition
Jannatul Naym PiealThe typical subcontinent condition always seems to be a zone of great discomfort for the outsiders. But Zimbabwe skipper Elton Chigumbura said they are not wary
Zimbabwe named the squad to tour Bangladesh
Nader ChowdhuryCricket Zimbabwe has announced the 16-member squad for their forthcoming tour of Bangladesh. Zimbabwe national cricket team is going to visit Bangladesh to play a bi
Video Clip: Funny hit wicket of Chigumbura vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI
Pakistan Cricket Team has received a dramatic defeat of 5 runs in the second One day International match of three-match series against Zimbabwe. After winning the toss at Harare, P