Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu
A swashbuckling 141 from Rony Talukder beats Prime Bank Cricket Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 33 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rony Talukder's exceptional 141 run knock helped Mohammedan win the game over the star st
Fazle Rabbi ton powers Sheikh Jamal to a thumping win over Shinepukur
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (25th April). Fazle Rabbi's swashbuckling hundred eclipsed Jishan Alam's onslaught of 98 off 61 ba
Shanto, Towhid heroics hand Abahani another DPL title
Abahani have won the Dhaka Premier League (DP) 2023-2024 after beating Gazi Group cricketers by a huge margin of 171 runs. Given this victory they've won 13 matches on the trot to
Shakib explains the reasons behind playing DPL matches over Zimbabwe series
Shakib Al Hasan will not feature national team will play DPL, while Mustafizur Rahman is being flown away from IPL due to national team service. Social media has gone berserk on th
Rishad's all round brilliance hands Shinepukur a convincing victory
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 13 runs in the Super League match of DPL. Rishad Hossain contributed notably in this convincing victory. He shone both with ba
Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank
Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D
Imrul - Nasum shine in Mohammedan's crashing victory
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Brothers Union by 5 wickets on Friday (19th April). For Mohammedan, Nasum Ahmed and skipper Imrul Kayes were the stars behind this dominating win. Nas
Mohammedan aim to finish DPL as runner-up
In the unlikely event thatAbahani triumph in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Mohammedan, Abahani's bitterrival, will compete for the Super League's runner-up spot. Even still, befo
There will be ups and downs: Kayes
At 37, Imrul Kayes is still the leading name in domestic cricket. Despite being excluded from the national team, he often shows surprise in the domestic leagues. This time, for Moh
