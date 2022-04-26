
Domestic Career News
thumb

The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a

thumb

The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation

thumb

The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s

thumb

The Mujeeb Ur Rahman Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran (born 28 March 2001) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He was the first man to play international cricket to be bo

thumb

The Rashid Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rashid Khan was born on September 20, 1998 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is right arm leg break bowler and a right-handed batsman. He plays as the head spinner on his team, but has

thumb

The Rahmat Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmat Shah Zurmatai (born 6 July 1993) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman who is an occasionalleg break bowle

thumb

The Najibullah Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Najibullah Zadran (born 28 February 1993) is an Afghan cricketer and vice-captain of the Afghanistan Twenty20 International (T20I) team. Zadran is a left-handed batsmanwho throws r

thumb

The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A

thumb

The Shapoor Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shapoor Zadran is an Afghan professional cricketer who was born on January 1, 1985 in Logar province. He's a big, left-arm, fast bowler who bowls pretty fast.Shapoor Zadran is a cr

thumb

The Mohammad Shahzad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi (born 10 January 1988) is an Afghan cricketer. He is a right-handed opening batsman who also plays as a wicketkeeper. In August 2009 he made his internat

thumb

The Samiullah Shinwari Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Samiullah Shinwari (born 31 December 1987) is an Afghan cricketer who represents Afghanistan at international level. He is a right-handed batsmanand part-time leg break bowler. In

thumb

The Noor Ali Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Noor Ali Zadran was born on July 10, 1988 in Khost, Afghanistan. Noor Ali considers Ricky Ponting his cricket hero and inspiration to play. Zadran's cousin Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran

