Dimuth Karunaratne News
thumb

Sri Lanka batters dominate the day as they push Bangladesh to the verge in Chattogram

As like the Sylhet test, Sri Lanka have dominated the day 1 in Chattogram as well as they amassed 314 runs losing only 4 wickets. Shakib's inclusion didn’t change the fate of Bangl

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne fifty helps Sri Lanka finish day 2 on 119-5 with a lead of 211

Sri Lanka have scored 119-5 and are ahead of Bangladesh by 211 runs. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs, barring

thumb

Sri Lanka names Dhananjaya de Silva as Test captain

All-rounder Dhananjaya De Silvahas been selected as Sri Lanka's new Test captain. Dhananjaya de Silva hasreplaced Dimuth Karunaratne as their Test captain, Sri Lanka chief selector

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Tanzim Sakib comes in for Mustafizur

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Monday(November 6) in Delhi.Both teams have made changesto their squad. Ba

thumb

Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka added to Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests

Sri Lanka's 25-year-old right-armmedium pacer Ashita Fernando, who was selected in the squad but was ruled outbecause of dengue, has joined the squad as 17th member. "He will not p

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne a fitness doubt for Sri Lanka's first Test against Pakistan

Sri Lanka Test captain DimuthKarunaratne is doubtful for the opening Test against Pakistan owing to ahamstring injury. Over the following 48 hours in Colombo, he will be putthrough

thumb

Sri Lanka finalize squad for Test series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka has finalized the 15-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a two-fight Test series. The Sri Lanka squad is led

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne justified his ODI recall, says his mentor Harsha de Silva

Sri Lankan opening batter DimuthKarunaratne’s maiden hundred in his 40th ODI in Group B, ICC Cricket World CupQualifier against Ireland at Bulawayo won the heart of his childhood c

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne's fantastic hundred before Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help Sri Lanka thump Ireland

Ireland saw a heavy loss against Sri Lanka by 133 runs on Sunday ( 25 June) at Queens sports club, Bulawayo. Dimuth Karunaratne's hundred and Wanindu Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga's magical spell crushes down Oman

Sri Lanka crushed Oman with their all guns in match number 11 on Friday (23rd June). Sri Lanka won the match by a massive margin of 10 wickets.After winning the toss Sri Lanka opte

thumb

Dushmantha Chameera's firing spell aids Sri Lanka win the series

Sri Lanka thumped Afghanistan by 9 wickets to secure the series at Mahanda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday (7 June). After winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat f

thumb

Sri Lanka thump Afghanistan in second ODI to square the series

Sri Lanka thumped Afghanistan by a massive margin of 132 runs in the second ODI to comeback in the series. Winning the toss the hosts opted to bat first. Sri Lanka had a fine openi

