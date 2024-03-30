Dimuth Karunaratne News
Sri Lanka batters dominate the day as they push Bangladesh to the verge in Chattogram
As like the Sylhet test, Sri Lanka have dominated the day 1 in Chattogram as well as they amassed 314 runs losing only 4 wickets. Shakib's inclusion didn’t change the fate of Bangl
Dimuth Karunaratne fifty helps Sri Lanka finish day 2 on 119-5 with a lead of 211
Sri Lanka have scored 119-5 and are ahead of Bangladesh by 211 runs. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs, barring
Sri Lanka names Dhananjaya de Silva as Test captain
All-rounder Dhananjaya De Silvahas been selected as Sri Lanka's new Test captain. Dhananjaya de Silva hasreplaced Dimuth Karunaratne as their Test captain, Sri Lanka chief selector
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Tanzim Sakib comes in for Mustafizur
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Monday(November 6) in Delhi.Both teams have made changesto their squad. Ba
Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka added to Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka's 25-year-old right-armmedium pacer Ashita Fernando, who was selected in the squad but was ruled outbecause of dengue, has joined the squad as 17th member. "He will not p
Dimuth Karunaratne a fitness doubt for Sri Lanka's first Test against Pakistan
Sri Lanka Test captain DimuthKarunaratne is doubtful for the opening Test against Pakistan owing to ahamstring injury. Over the following 48 hours in Colombo, he will be putthrough
Sri Lanka finalize squad for Test series against Pakistan
Sri Lanka has finalized the 15-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a two-fight Test series. The Sri Lanka squad is led
Dimuth Karunaratne justified his ODI recall, says his mentor Harsha de Silva
Sri Lankan opening batter DimuthKarunaratne’s maiden hundred in his 40th ODI in Group B, ICC Cricket World CupQualifier against Ireland at Bulawayo won the heart of his childhood c
Dimuth Karunaratne's fantastic hundred before Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help Sri Lanka thump Ireland
Ireland saw a heavy loss against Sri Lanka by 133 runs on Sunday ( 25 June) at Queens sports club, Bulawayo. Dimuth Karunaratne's hundred and Wanindu Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help
Wanindu Hasaranga's magical spell crushes down Oman
Sri Lanka crushed Oman with their all guns in match number 11 on Friday (23rd June). Sri Lanka won the match by a massive margin of 10 wickets.After winning the toss Sri Lanka opte
Dushmantha Chameera's firing spell aids Sri Lanka win the series
Sri Lanka thumped Afghanistan by 9 wickets to secure the series at Mahanda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday (7 June). After winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat f
Sri Lanka thump Afghanistan in second ODI to square the series
Sri Lanka thumped Afghanistan by a massive margin of 132 runs in the second ODI to comeback in the series. Winning the toss the hosts opted to bat first. Sri Lanka had a fine openi