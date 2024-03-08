Devdutt Padikkal News
Rohit-Gill bat England out of Dharamsala test match
India have trounced England on day 2 yet again and kept their domination going on. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries to put England under immense pressure. While debu
Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat
Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan shatters world records with record-breaking 277-run innings
Tamil Nadu batter NarayanJagadeesan has become the first player in the history of List A cricket toscore five consecutive hundreds. He surpassed former Sri Lankan batsman KumarSang
Another Buttler century sets up RR vs GT final
Rajasthan Royals (RR) havereached the final for the first time since 2008 beating Royal Challengers (RCB)Bangalore by 7 wickets on Friday (May 27) in Ahmedabad in the ongoing India
IPL 2022: Complete list of players bought by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction
The mega auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has finally come to an end after a lot of dramas and mind games that was enjoyed by the fans. Moreover, the actio
Sri Lanka's first 21st century-born cricketer Maheesh Theekshana's family elated
In July this year, DevduttPadikkal became the first 21st-century-born cricketer to play for India. OnTuesday, it was Maheesh Theekshana, the right arm off-spinner, who became thefi
Dhawan to lead India in Sri Lanka tour
Indian left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the Indian skipper for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.[caption id="attachment_161614" align="alignc
Sodhi suggests Hardik Pandya as India captain against Sri Lanka
Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has suggested Hardik Pandya as India’s limited-overs captain in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli in the Sri Lanka tour which is s
Sehwag suggests new opening pair for RCB
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has suggested that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli should come back to his natural position at No. 3 and give Mohammed Az
Won’t be surprised if he plays for India: Gavaskar names India's future star
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has impressed with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) opener Devdutt Dadikkal’s batting display against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in Mu
Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6000 IPL runs
Virat Kohli has created yet another record, as he became the first batsman to score 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Kohli reached the milestone during the 13th over o
Padikkal ton makes it four in four for RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore top the IPL (Indian Premier League) table after a fourth consecutive win, beating Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.[caption id