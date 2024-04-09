Daryl Mitchell News
"I'm here to win games of cricket" - Daryl Mitchell makes a bold statement after CSK's win over KKR
New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell was roped in by the five-time IPL champions for INR 14 crores at the IPL 2024 auction. The 32-year-old hasn't quite found his rhythm going
Rachin Ravindra wins sir Richard Hadlee award of 2023
Kiwi young gun Rachin Ravindra has won the best Cricketer award of New Zealand 2023. On Wednesday New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has given prizes to the best T20I, ODI, test and p
Glenn Phillips fifer gives New Zealand hope in Wellington test
The Wellington test is poised now after day 3. Glenn Phillips fifer triggered Australia's massive collapse as they lost 6 wickets for just 37 runs. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitche
Daryl Mitchell rules out of South Africa Tests and Australia T20Is
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchellhas suffered a long-term injury. The injury has definitely ruled him out of theongoing second Test match against South Africa and the upcoming T20I
Mitchell rested for fifth Pakistan T20I, Ravindra included in squad
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hasbeen rested for the final match of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.Rachin Ravindra has been called into the team. After winning the firs
Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0
New Zealand register comprehensive win over Pakistan in first T20I
brilliant 61 runs and a match-winning spell from Tim Southee (4-25) helpedNew Zealand beat a strong Pakistan team.Earlier, Pakistan's newly appointed captain, Shaheen Afridi, won t
Mitchell gets nomination alongside 3 Indians for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023
The year 2023 has ended.Cricketers have had a busy time in this year's ODI World Cup. ICC is going toreward the best cricketers of 2023 according to the rules at the beginning of20
Mitchell considering Bangladesh as hard opponent
Bangladesh's ODI campaign in NewZealand is over. This time, Bangladesh will enter the T20 cricket seriesagainst the hosts. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has praised theTig
Stephen Fleming gives his first reaction after signing Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming couldn't be any happier upon recruiting two New Zealand players namely Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra at the IPL 2024 auction hel
IPL 2024 auction: CSK secure Daryl Mitchell's signature for INR 14 crore
Chennai Super Kings secured the signature of Daryl Mitchell for INR 14 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals kick-started
Shanto played a great innings: Southee
New Zealand did not start well inthe Test series against Bangladesh. The Kiwis lost the first Test in Sylhet by150 runs. The New Zealand cricket team is somewhat upset at such a ra