CWAB News
Cricketers willing to play DPL even at lower wages
Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is called the earning medium of Bangladesh cricketers. The tournament has been postponed for the past one year due to coronavirus. So the cricketers are
Nafees, Razzak set to call off careers
Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has confirmed that Shahriar Nafees and Abdur Razzak would be retiring from all forms of cricket.A press conference will be held
Mosharraf Rubel's father passes away
Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel's father was admitted to the hospital with corona contamination. In the end, Rubel's father Mohiuddin Khandaker could not come back wit
BCB plans to start DPL at two venues outside Dhaka
Cricket, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus, is slowly recovering. First cricket match during corona period has already started with the Test between England and West
Bangladesh players to get remaining WC prize money
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to pay the winning bonus for the 2019 World Cup squad members. It has been almost 11 months, since the competition is over, but there was
Bangladesh U-19 cricketers donate Tk. 2.5 lakh to combat coronavirus
Life has stopped due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the attempt to stand beside the people is not stopped. Government of the country, rich people are standing beside such helple
Bangladesh first-class cricketers also donate half of the monthly salary
Bangladesh first-class contractual cricketers are providing support to the coronavirus fund after 27 cricketers from the national team. Like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal and o
CWAB takes implausible initiative to help fighting coronavirus
The top 27 cricketers of the country have made a ‘fund’ to help the helpless people caused by coronavirus fear. Many cricketers are helping individually. This time, Cricketers Welf
FICA head criticizes CWAB after players demand resignation
Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) head Tony Irish has shown support to the movement of the Bangladesh players' 11-point demand.Things have gone ugly after
If they do not want to play, it is on them: BCB President
A furious BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon expressed his disappointment after hearing the players called a strike in order to ask for some demands.With less than two weeks to go f
Naimur and co set to resign from CWAB
The president of Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), Naimur Rahman Durjoy has informed that he will resign from his position.Cricketers Welfare Association of Bang