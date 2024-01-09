Craig Ervine News
Janith Liyanage's fighting 95 takes Sri Lanka home in a thriller in Colombo
Sri Lanka won a nail bitter against Zimbabwe to go 1-0 up in the 3 match ODI series on Monday (8th January) in Colombo. Janith Liyanage's thumping 95 helped Sri Lanka cruise pass Z
Ervine back in Zimbabwe squad to lead the side, Williams misses out
Despite the fact that experiencedall-rounder Sean Williams will not be participating in the tour, which alsoincludes three T20 Internationals, Craig Ervine has returned to captainZ
Zimbabwe announce squad for Test series against West Indies
Gary Ballance will play Test cricket for the first time since 2017 after being called up in Zimbabwe's squad to face West Indies in next month's two-match series.Craig Ervine will
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Zimbabwe hopeful of qualifying for the semifinals
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine hassaid that they’re still hopeful of making the semifinals in this year’s T20World Cup. They will face Netherlands tomorrow (November 2) in all-impor
Bangladesh is also a great side: Zimbabwe not taking Bangladesh lightly
Zimbabwe cricket team are at thepeak of confidence right now after defeating Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup.On the other hand, the Tigers are lacking confidence after a miserabl
I am lost for words, my mouth's dry: Raza after thrilling win against Pakistan
Zimbabwe all-rounder SikandarRaza is one of the most in-form T20I cricketers in recent times. He showed hisworth once again, this time on the big stage, beating Pakistan by 1 run i
Zimbabwe upset Pakistan with dramatic 1-run win in last ball
Zimbabwe have produced one of thebiggest upsets of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as they have downed theformer champions Pakistan in a Super 12 match. In a thrilling match, Zimb
Zimbabwe ready to put Pakistan pacers under pressure in Perth
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine hasmentioned the match against South Africa as bizarre and said that they are readyto face Pakistan, especially the lethal pacers of the team.The firs
It's satisfying and humbling and emotional as well: Raza after qualifying for Super 12
The golden days of Zimbabweancricket were disappearing because of internal problems along with the economiccrisis. But suddenly a new fairy tale is being written in Zimbabwean cric
Zimbabwe secure Super 12 spot defeating Scotland by 5 wickets
Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super12 stage with an easy win against Scotland on Friday (October 21) in Hobart.They beat Scotland by 5 wickets to top their group. Earlier, Irelan
Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad
After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However