County Cricket News
Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach
Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from
Nathan Lyon signs Lancashire for 2023-24 season
Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon has signed with Lancashire for the 2024 season. The 36-year-old will be available for all competitions throughout the summer.Experienced Australi
Graham Onions returns to Durham bowling coach
Graham Onions has agreed to return to his hometown club Durham as head bowling coach after ending a six-year spell in Lancashire.Durham Cricket is delighted to announce the appoint
Hassan Ali re-signs Warwickshire for County Championship 2024
Warwickshire County Cricket Club has re-signed Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali for the upcoming 2024 County Championship season.Warwickshire have agreed a deal with Hassan Ali to bring t
Daniel Bell-Drummond named Kent club their new captain
Kent has appointed Daniel Bell-Drummond as club captain, succeeding Sam Billings - although Billings will continue to lead the T20 side.Daniel Bell-Drummond has been named Kent Cri
Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years
Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t
Sue Redfern becomes the first woman umpire in the County Championship
Sue Redfern will become the first female umpire to appear in a men's first class match in England and Wales after being appointed to officiate the LV= Insurance County Championship
Karun Nair joins Northamptonshire for three County Championship games
Indian batsman Karun Nair is joining Northamptonshire until the end of the season, the club announced on Friday. Nair, 31, will play the remaining three county championship games f
Rajasthan Royals eye on Bids to Overtake Yorkshire English County
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has launched a takeover bid for English county club Yorkshire, potentially making them the first county club to be owned by a
Jayant Yadav signs for Middlesex for four County Championship matches
Indian attacking player Jayant Yadav has agreed a short-term contract with Middlesex for the final four LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.33-year-old Indian nat
Leicestershire sign Umar Amin for Remainder of County Championship
Leicestershire County Club have secured the services of Pakistan batsman Umar Amin for the remainder of the County Championship season.Leicestershire have signed ex-Pakistan batsma
Surrey sign Sai Sudharsan for final three Championship fixtures
Surrey have signed highly-rated Indian batsman Sai Sudharsan for the remaining three county championship games.Surrey have signed India A batsman Sai Sudharsan for the LV= Insuranc