Corey Anderson News
Former Kiwi all rounder Corey Anderson makes it to the USA squad for upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada
USA Cricket have announced their 15 man squad for the upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada. The shocking name is Kiwi star all rounder Corey Anderson, who got his maiden cal
Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win
Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne
Anderson, Shadab power San Francisco Unicorns to victory over MI New York in MLC
In a riveting Major League Cricket 2023 game, the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) defeated MI New York (MINY) by 22 runs on Friday at Grand Prairie Stadium.Shadab Khan played a pivota
USA ignore former Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson for World Cup Qualifier
Corey Anderson left New Zealandwith dreams of playing for the US national team. He qualified for the UnitedStates national team this year by fulfilling all the conditions. But the
Minor League Cricket Championship important for America's cricket future: Corey Anderson
One of the most experienced T20 players in the world, Corey Anderson is excited about the 2023 Sunoco Minor League Cricket Championship.Corey Anderson, one of the most experienced
Corey Anderson describes differences in captaincy of Rohit and Virat
New Zealand all-rounder CoreyAnderson has described the difference in captaincy between Virat Kohli andRohit Sharma.Anderson played under thecaptaincy of Rohit in Mumbai Indians an
Rohit Sharma is one of the finest players to watch in T20 World Cup says Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, praised Rohit Sharma and claimed he is one of the best players to watch.After constant failures at
The Corey Anderson Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Corey James Anderson is a New Zealand cricketer who is primarily an all-rounder who bats with his left arm. Born on December 13, 1990 in Christchurch, New Zealand, Anderson is a gr
Watch: Virat Kohli launches a mind-boggling six
Indian captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world right now. There are no doubts whatsoever. Even though several pundits have their own opinions, the run-machine
Five cricketers who changed their nationality in recent times
One of the hot topics around the game in last week was the retirement of Corey Anderson from New Zealand Cricket. The all-rounder took this decision as he is offered with a deal to
Corey Anderson in radar to play for the USA
It has been a long time since all-rounder Corey Anderson represented the New Zealand national cricket team. His last international appearance for New Zealand came against Pakistan
COVID-19 affects cricket leagues around the globe
The deadly COVID-19 has started to have its impact on cricket too as some cricket leagues around different parts of the globe are being cancelled and postponed due to the threat of