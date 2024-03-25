
Comilla Victorians News
thumb

Mumbai Indians lose first match of IPL for 12 consecutive times

The captains always say in aserious tone that they want to start the season with a win before any game. Butthis might not be true for Comilla Victorians and Mumbai Indians. It is t

thumb

Bayern Munich join BPL 2024 final excitement

The final frenzy of the tenthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has also touched the Germanfootball league Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. Before the start of the BPLfina

thumb

Why Litton couldn't attend BPL 2024 trophy photoshoot ceremony

The final of BPL will be played tomorrow.On the morning before the high-voltage match, a photo session with the trophywas done at Ahsan Manjil, a famous tourist spot in Dhaka. Both

thumb

Salahuddin sees advantage for Comilla Victorians in BPL 2024 final

The heavyweight team of BPL isComilla Victorians. The four-time title-winning team has made it to the finalsthis time as well. Comilla, who have won consecutive championships in th

thumb

"Comilla are used to playing these big matches, used to playing finals"

Win or Win- Slogan of ComillaVictorians. At least losing in the final is not on the team's syllabus. They playedBPL final four times till now, never lost. The most successful team

thumb

BCB finalizes time schedule of BPL 2024 final

Finally, the two finalists of the10th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have been finalized. ComillaVictorians had already reached the final, this time Fortune Barishal bec

thumb

Litton gets punishment for arguing with umpires

Comilla Victorians captain LittonDas is going to be punished for arguing with the umpire. Along with 15 percentof the match fee, 1 demerit point is added next to his name. Litton w

thumb

Why Aliss Islam has been called up for Sri Lanka series?

Aliss slam is the biggestsurprise in the Bangladesh squad for the Sri Lanka series. Aliss, who has showngood performances for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing BPL, has been called

thumb

Why Mohammad Salahuddin is best in Litton Das' eyes

Mohammad Salahuddin is theheavyweight coach of the country's cricket. From the youth of the country tothe experienced cricketers - everyone finds confidence in Salahuddin.Salahuddi

thumb

This is the best partnership in my life: Litton

Comilla Victorians reached theBPL final for the fifth time. Comilla won a great victory by defeating RangpurRiders by 6 wickets. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoyled from the front inth

thumb

Musfik Hasan bowls most expensive spell in BPL history

A few days ago, Al-Amin Hossainheld the record for most runs with the ball in one innings in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Musfik Hasan released Al-Amin from that unwanted re

thumb

How Litton overcomes his poor form in BPL 2024

Litton Das, the captain ofComilla Victorians, was struggling a bit at the beginning of this year's BangladeshPremier League (BPL). But over time, Litton returned to runs after that

