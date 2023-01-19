Clive Madande News
Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller
Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad
After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However
Toss: Zimbabwe bowl first in dead rubber, Mustafizur returns to Bangladesh XI
Zimbabwe have won the toss andelected to bowl first against the visitors Bangladesh in a dead rubber match atHarare Sports Club on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already cli
Muzarabani back in Zimbabwe T20I squad
Zimbabwe have named a 15-membersquad on Friday (June 10) for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan athome. They have lost the recently-concluded ODI series by 3-0 against th