
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara News
thumb

Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship

“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m

thumb

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex in County Championship

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat hassigned with Sussex for his maiden season in the County Championship. There, hewill play with his India and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.As Su

thumb

Indian cricket's snakes & ladders

As players of the calibre of RavichandranAshwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are being left out of matches or tours, themessage is very clear — no player in Team India can take his place

thumb

Pujara, Suryakumar added in West Zone in Duleep Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav have been added to the West Zone roster for the upcoming 2023 Duleep Trophy after not being included in the recently announced India continge

thumb

Pujara dropped as India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour

India, who yet again narrowly missed out on a World Test Championship glory, have taken a massive call by dropping veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test squad, which will

thumb

Is being captain a thankless job? : Experts analyze India's defeat against Australia

Isn't it unfair that the blamefor poor performance is laid solely at the door of a team’s captain and coach?Cricket is a team sport, and only one side can win!The post mortem on In

thumb

Report: India to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma for West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is likely to endorse Indian Premier League (IPL) performers forthe next three-format tour of the West Indies. This came after India

thumb

Australia falters against the inevitable spin duo and leads India to retain the BGT

Australia started the day edging ahead of India having 62 runs lead and 9 wickets in hand. They had two settled batter Head (39* off 40) and Labuschagne (18* off 20) in. When Head

thumb

India on top despite Khawaja and Handscomb's herioc

On a day where Indian test team's vital cog Cheteshwar Pujara playing his 100th test matche's milestone and Australia's left arm orthodox Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut and gett

thumb

KL Rahul picks up injury, participation in the second Test is uncertain

Regular captain Rohit Sharma isout of the team due to injury. So KL Rahul is leading the team in the Testseries against Bangladesh. This time Rahul also got injured. His participat

thumb

Mountains to climb for Bangladesh in next two days as India give 513-run target

India give a huge target of 513runs to hosts Bangladesh and in command after day three in the first of the two-matchTest series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.In th

thumb

I am not too worried about not getting to the three-figure mark: Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara's 'comeback'after being dropped from the Test team can be an inspiration and role model foranyone. While all his teammates were busy with the Indian Premier Leagu

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.