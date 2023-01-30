
Border Gavaskar Trophy series News
thumb

Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors, he is burning them: Ashwin

The Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) announced the squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Testseries against Australia in early January. Sarfaraz Khan, the best

thumb

Siraj reveals how Kohli backed him throughout his cricketing career

Mohammed Siraj is gradually turning out to be one of the important fast bowlers for Team India. He showcased his mettle in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia where

thumb

Kevin Pietersen warns Team India ahead of England series

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen congratulated the Indian cricket team that clinched the final Test in Brisbane by 3 wickets and won the Border Gavaskar Trophy series by 2-

thumb

Tim Paine hails Team India after historic Australia victory

Team India etched the name in the record books after scripting history at The Gabba. The Australian fortress was breached after Ajinkya Rahane &amp;amp; Co won the Test by 3 wicket

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim hails Team India as Rahane and Co win Border Gavaskar Trophy

During India's previous visit to Australia, the visitors stunned the hosts by clinching the Test series by 2-1. In the process, India scripted history by winning the first-ever Tes

