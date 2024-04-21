Bhuvneshwar Kumar News
As a bowling unit, happy to take the back seat: Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke after the victory against Delhi Capitals. Bhuvi picked up 1 wicket and went for 33 in his 4 overs.Rating the bowling effort Bhuvneshwar said, " When defendi
IPL 2024 : "That is the beauty of the T20 game for the spectators, not for the bowlers : Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Match No. 23 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 happened between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). On April 09 , 2024, At Mullanpur earlier, the Punjab Kings Won
Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Former England captain EoinMorgan lauded Arshdeep Singh following his four-wicket haul against SRH in anIPL 2024 match for PBKS. Morgan stated that Arshdeep is comparable to swingm
IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history; becomes the first fast bowler to create a rare record
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for close to a decade is renowned for his prowess in the shortest format. The right-arm medium-fast bowler
Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20
Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad
Shubman Gill's stunning hundred before Shami's sensational four wicket haul demolish SRH
Gujrat Titans thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 15th May (Mon). Shubman Gill's maiden IPL hundred and Mohammad Shami's sensational four
Rabada breaks Malinga's record to set new milestone in IPL
Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabadahas now become the fastest bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League(IPL) to reach 100 wickets. During Thursday's League match against the
India’s bowling was third class: Danish Kaneria after India's defeat to Bangladesh
Bangladesh won the three-matchODI series at home against India with one match in hand on Wednesday. Havingwon the first two matches, the Tigers are now waiting to whitewash thevisi
India top Group 2 with a huge 71-run win against Zimbabwe
India have registered a huge 71-runwin against Zimbabwe and convincingly topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage inthe ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6) at the Melbo
Shakib thinks lack of experience and panicking the main reasons behind defeat
Bangladesh were in a very goodposition against India scoring 66 runs in the first 7 overs in reply to India’s185-run target on Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide in ICC Men’s t20 W
Credit of my success in World Cup goes to Bhuvneshwar - Arshdeep Singh
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is delighted at his partnership with fellow athlete Bhuvneshwar Kumar and says credit for his recent success goes to him. Arshdeep Singh has won seven w