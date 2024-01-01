BCL News
I will try to do something good for the country if I can: Nahid Rana
North Zone won the BCL One Dayformat final. Shahadat Hossain Dipu's century for the East Zone went in vain.Pritom Kumar and captain Akbar Ali scored a pair of half-centuries to win
Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL
North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
BCL teams confirmed, to start from December 24
The ODI edition of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) 2023-24 season will be started on December 24. At the endof the three rounds of the league, the final will be held on December
BCB releases fixtures of BCL
The 11th season of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) is going to start soon. The game will start tomorrow December5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has published the schedule for
Mohammad Ashraful gives up hope of playing in national team again
Mohammad Ashraful has given up hopeof playing in the national team. Now the former captain of the Bangladesh teamis more worried about the future of junior cricketers.Ashraful was
Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1
Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good
Taskin Ahmed to miss India ODIs
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasbeen ruled out of the crucial ODI series against India due to injury. Theinjury has healed a lot, and Taskin is also back in practice. However, the
Bangladesh cricketers will join training camp for India series after T10 league
India will travel to Bangladeshto play 3 ODIs and 2 Tests on December 1. The ODI tournament of BCL will startfrom November 26 for the ODI preparation of this series. Meanwhile, the
Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL
Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers
I don't think it is difficult to play for 10 days: Mominul
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) presidentNazmul Hassan Papon has said recently that Bangladesh cricketers do not havethe mentality to play 2 consecutive Tests or 10 days. In this ca
I must regret if I don't get chance in national team after such performaces, says Mosaddek
Bangladesh all-rounder MosaddekHossain has been in terrific form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He’sleading his team from the front with his all-around performance. He