Root doesn't need to be a Bazballer: Vaughan

England's experienced batter JoeRoot is not in the familiar rhythm of the tour of India. He scored a total of52 runs in four innings. The style of batting is also not easy at all.

thumb

Oh man, that is garbage: Labuschagne on inclusion of 'Bazball' in dictionary

Reigning world champions Englandcame to the World Cup expecting big things. But England is playing badly fromthe beginning. England could not do well in any match except Bangladesh

thumb

Bazball enters dictionary

The term ‘Bazball’, whichdescribes the aggressive style of cricket used by the England team and coachedby Brendon McCullum, has been included in the Collins English Dictionary in t

thumb

Australian players at different times scratching their head: Ponting about 'Bazball' effect in Ashes

Ricky Ponting, Australia'slegendary captain, recently discussed England's enigmatic 'Bazball' strategy inthe Ashes. The tactic confused the Australian squad, leading to heated deba

thumb

Ashwin explains why India can't play 'Bazball' in Test cricket

Ever since its invention, ‘Bazball’cricket has always been a hot topic of discussion. After England's thrilling twowins in the recent Ashes, ‘Bazball’ is once again buzzing with po

thumb

The way England play, it gets us in the field for a little less in terms of workload: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has become adevastating star fast bowler with the combination of line-length consistency,swing and seam movement. Injuries have plagued him in recent times. However,

thumb

James Anderson expresses concern about Ashes pitch

If the remaining pitches are aslifeless as the one used for the first Test in Birmingham, England's all-timetop wicket-taker James Anderson is worried that he won't be able to assi

thumb

That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B?: Steve Waugh

Perhaps the most talked-abouttopic in Test cricket in the last 1 year has been England's new style of game, ‘Bazball’cricket. Ever since Test team head coach Brandon McCullum and c

thumb

We'll wait and see how it comes off against us: Smith about 'Bazball' cricket

Recently the most talked aboutthing in Test cricket is England's aggressive 'Bazball' cricket. Englandstarted to play the Tests with the mindset of attacking the opponent from ball

thumb

We'll do it differently: Alex Carey on the Ashes

Alex Carey expects his team toemploy the same strategies that enabled them qualify for the ICC World TestChampionship final in the upcoming Ashes series against England.While Engla

thumb

KL Rahul promises 'aggressive cricket' from India in Test series against Bangladesh

The manner in which Englandapproach Test cricket has sparked renewed interest in the game, and has beencalled ‘Bazball.’ KL Rahul, the stand-in captain of India, stated on Monday (

