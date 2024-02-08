Bazball News
Root doesn't need to be a Bazballer: Vaughan
England's experienced batter JoeRoot is not in the familiar rhythm of the tour of India. He scored a total of52 runs in four innings. The style of batting is also not easy at all.
Oh man, that is garbage: Labuschagne on inclusion of 'Bazball' in dictionary
Reigning world champions Englandcame to the World Cup expecting big things. But England is playing badly fromthe beginning. England could not do well in any match except Bangladesh
Bazball enters dictionary
The term ‘Bazball’, whichdescribes the aggressive style of cricket used by the England team and coachedby Brendon McCullum, has been included in the Collins English Dictionary in t
Australian players at different times scratching their head: Ponting about 'Bazball' effect in Ashes
Ricky Ponting, Australia'slegendary captain, recently discussed England's enigmatic 'Bazball' strategy inthe Ashes. The tactic confused the Australian squad, leading to heated deba
Ashwin explains why India can't play 'Bazball' in Test cricket
Ever since its invention, ‘Bazball’cricket has always been a hot topic of discussion. After England's thrilling twowins in the recent Ashes, ‘Bazball’ is once again buzzing with po
The way England play, it gets us in the field for a little less in terms of workload: Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood has become adevastating star fast bowler with the combination of line-length consistency,swing and seam movement. Injuries have plagued him in recent times. However,
James Anderson expresses concern about Ashes pitch
If the remaining pitches are aslifeless as the one used for the first Test in Birmingham, England's all-timetop wicket-taker James Anderson is worried that he won't be able to assi
That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B?: Steve Waugh
Perhaps the most talked-abouttopic in Test cricket in the last 1 year has been England's new style of game, ‘Bazball’cricket. Ever since Test team head coach Brandon McCullum and c
We'll wait and see how it comes off against us: Smith about 'Bazball' cricket
Recently the most talked aboutthing in Test cricket is England's aggressive 'Bazball' cricket. Englandstarted to play the Tests with the mindset of attacking the opponent from ball
We'll do it differently: Alex Carey on the Ashes
Alex Carey expects his team toemploy the same strategies that enabled them qualify for the ICC World TestChampionship final in the upcoming Ashes series against England.While Engla
KL Rahul promises 'aggressive cricket' from India in Test series against Bangladesh
The manner in which Englandapproach Test cricket has sparked renewed interest in the game, and has beencalled ‘Bazball.’ KL Rahul, the stand-in captain of India, stated on Monday (