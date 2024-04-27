
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Bangladesh women Vs India women 2024
Bangladesh women Vs India women 2024 News
thumb

We're hoping for good quality cricket: Harmanpreet

Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke before the upcoming T20I series between Bangladesh and India.Harmanpreet said, "We're hoping for good quality cricket. Wherever we go,

thumb

Nigar Sultana and Harmanpreet Kaur attend in Trophy unveiling programme in Sylhet

India Women have toured Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be hosted by Bangladesh in the September - October. Harmannpreet Kau

thumb

Indian women's team arrive in Bangladesh

In advance of their five-match T20International series against Bangladesh, which begins on April 28, the Indianwomen's cricket team landed in Sylhet yesterday.The visitors, headed

thumb

BCB announces women's squad for India series

After the series against theAustralia women's team, Bangladesh women's team will play the India series athome. The Indian cricketers are coming to Bangladesh at the end of this mon

thumb

India women announce squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for upcoming 5 match T20I series against Bangladesh women, which is set to be commenced from 28th April at

thumb

India women to tour Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series, starts from 28th April

India women will tour Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series, which is set to be commenced from 28th April.India women will arrive Bangladesh this month. Both the teams will play onl

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.