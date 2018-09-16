Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2018 News
Watch: Bangladesh winning moments against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh have made a solid start to their Asia Cup campaign by thrashing Sri Lanka by 137 runs in Group B at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. [হাইলাইটস: বাংলাদেশ- শ্রীলংকা, এ
Mirpur pitch rating upheld by ICC
ICC has upheld its decision of imposing one demerit point to Mirpur stadium for its 'below average' pitch in the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka held in February.The M
Preview: Can Tigers break their losing streak?
Mahmudullah Riyad led Bangladesh are all set to play their second match in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy. After losing the first match against India now they will face hosts Sri Lanka
From being a replacement to SL's hero in T20I series
Young Kusal Mendis made a strong comeback to the Sri Lankan side in Bangladesh after being dropped for the tour of India in November last year. He made a career-best 196 in the ope
'Too much thinking about Hathurusingha inflicted bad performance for Bangladesh'
For Chandika Hathurusingha, it was turn of taste. Abruptly he left Bangladesh before finishing the contract, joined his birth country Sri Lanka and then journeyed to his former tea
I didn't feel I made wrong choice in committing to Sri Lanka: Hathuru
The former Bangladeshi coach Chandika Hathurusingha might be one of the happiest person in the world at the moment. After becoming the head coach of his own country, his side has b
I'm sure Bangladesh will comeback strongly: Chandimal
After passing a miserable year in 2017, Sri Lanka has started their new year becoming the first team to win series in all three formats of the game. For that, new head coach Chandi
'Yes, prior experience helped me to work out Bangladesh,' says Hathurusingha
Sri Lanka, completed the tour of Bangladesh with a perfect note, swaying the flying Tigers into the ground. What strategies made the home team so poor in their own soil became talk
Bangladesh concerned about Nidahas Trophy
Half way through the innings, half of the Bangladesh batsmen were sent back to the pavilion. The hope of salvaging some pride in the last tour encounter against Sri Lanka went all
We have to figure out all the nitty-gritty issues: Mahmudullah
It is no hidden fact that Bangladesh is still far behind in the T20I format and once again it has been proved after losing to Sri Lanka in both the T20Is in a humiliating way. Stan
Sri Lanka win 2-0; Hathurusingha has the last laugh
With already losing the Test series and the first T20I, Bangladesh had only one last chance to earn some pride and finish the series with a win. Let alone win, Bangladesh faced yet
Live: Bangladesh to field first
The game is on at the scenic Sylhet International Stadium – in the second and last T20I between host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field fir