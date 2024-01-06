
Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team News
thumb

Miraz-Imrul's MKS makes contract with U19 team

Bangladesh U19 team won the AsiaCup a few days ago. This time, the youths are going to fight on the World Cupstage in South Africa. Before that tournament, they signed an agreement

thumb

Ariful sets his goal to be highest run-scorer in U19 World Cup

Several cricketers contributed tothe victory of the Bangladesh U19 team in the Asia Cup. But one of the brightestprospects was Ariful Islam. The most experienced cricketer of the c

thumb

Bangladesh youths aiming to adapt with South African conditions

The condition of Sri Lanka isvery close to Bangladesh. The U19 World Cup was supposed to be held in SriLanka. ICC restrictions have shifted the venue from Sri Lanka to South Africa

thumb

Bangladesh targets World Cup Semi Final

Bangladesh, which is going to play Youth World Cup as the defending champion, is looking forward to the semi-finals this time. The Tigers are quite optimistic about the team, tryi

thumb

Bangladesh wants to reach final defeating India

Bangladesh Youth team has reached the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Nepal and Kuwait. Tiger's will faceIndiain the semi. The junior Tigers are confident and

thumb

Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up

The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y

thumb

Defending champions Bangladesh announce U-19 World Cup squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup. This squad will also represent in the upcoming Asia Cup as well.Defending cha

thumb

Pakistan U-19's tour of Bangladesh postponed indefinitely

Due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused an extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country, Pakistan Under-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh has also

thumb

World Champions to lock horns with Afghanistan in India

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team will resume competitive cricket at the international level by playing a series in India.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s Chief Operating Officer Ni

thumb

One cricketer tests positive for coronavirus in second phase

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently started coronavirus test for the players who are called for the under-19 camp which is scheduled to be held at BKSP from August 23 t

thumb

BCB announces squad for U-19 camp

Five months have passed since Bangladesh became the Under-19 World Cup champions. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yet to embark on a mission to find their successor due to c

thumb

Sworn by the flag that we'll win the World Cup : Shoriful

Bangladesh U-19 boys snatched the champion title from India, who were the champion of previous edition. Through this achievement, Bangladesh has put their name as a champion for th

