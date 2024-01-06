Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team News
Miraz-Imrul's MKS makes contract with U19 team
Bangladesh U19 team won the AsiaCup a few days ago. This time, the youths are going to fight on the World Cupstage in South Africa. Before that tournament, they signed an agreement
Ariful sets his goal to be highest run-scorer in U19 World Cup
Several cricketers contributed tothe victory of the Bangladesh U19 team in the Asia Cup. But one of the brightestprospects was Ariful Islam. The most experienced cricketer of the c
Bangladesh youths aiming to adapt with South African conditions
The condition of Sri Lanka isvery close to Bangladesh. The U19 World Cup was supposed to be held in SriLanka. ICC restrictions have shifted the venue from Sri Lanka to South Africa
Bangladesh targets World Cup Semi Final
Bangladesh, which is going to play Youth World Cup as the defending champion, is looking forward to the semi-finals this time. The Tigers are quite optimistic about the team, tryi
Bangladesh wants to reach final defeating India
Bangladesh Youth team has reached the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Nepal and Kuwait. Tiger's will faceIndiain the semi. The junior Tigers are confident and
Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up
The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y
Defending champions Bangladesh announce U-19 World Cup squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup. This squad will also represent in the upcoming Asia Cup as well.Defending cha
Pakistan U-19's tour of Bangladesh postponed indefinitely
Due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused an extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country, Pakistan Under-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh has also
World Champions to lock horns with Afghanistan in India
Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team will resume competitive cricket at the international level by playing a series in India.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s Chief Operating Officer Ni
One cricketer tests positive for coronavirus in second phase
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently started coronavirus test for the players who are called for the under-19 camp which is scheduled to be held at BKSP from August 23 t
BCB announces squad for U-19 camp
Five months have passed since Bangladesh became the Under-19 World Cup champions. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yet to embark on a mission to find their successor due to c
Sworn by the flag that we'll win the World Cup : Shoriful
Bangladesh U-19 boys snatched the champion title from India, who were the champion of previous edition. Through this achievement, Bangladesh has put their name as a champion for th