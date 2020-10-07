
Bangladesh hp team News
thumb

Akbar and co's new journey starts with Bangladesh HP: Durjoy

Bangladesh HP unit chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy insisted that it is the best opportunity for Akbar Ali and co to utilise the opportunity.After winning the U-19 World Cup, Banglade

thumb

Toby Radford named Bangladesh HP team coach

Toby Radford has been appointed as Bangladesh’s High Performance (HP) team coach on Thursday (August 13). Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have confirmed the news.He will s

thumb

Shining ball with saliva unsafe - Champaka Ramanayake

It will be advisable to ask the fast bowlers to stop using saliva on a cricket ball, according to former Sri Lanka fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake.The right-arm paceman, who is als

thumb

Bangladesh HP remain on top in rain-affected day

On a day where only 49 overs was possible to bowl, Bangladesh HP managed to take two wickets on day three of the unofficial Test match.Bangladesh HP can count themselves a bit unlu

thumb

Nayeem keeps Bangladesh HP on top after day two

An all-round performance from Nayeem Hasan on day 2 kept Bangladesh HP on top against Sri Lanka HP in the first Test.Bangladesh HP didn't start off the day well as they failed to g

thumb

Sri Lanka Emerging team's tour to Bangladesh fixture revealed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Bangladesh Emerging (HP) Squad along with the tour fixture of the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka Emerging Team. B

thumb

We played good Cricket as a team: Shanto 

After the tour of England, Bangladesh High Performance (HP) returned to the country on Tuesday. The team played six ODI matches against the 2nd division county teams and won five o

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

